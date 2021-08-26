India has administered at least 602 million Covid vaccine doses till now

India had administered at least 602 million Covid vaccine doses by Wednesday, August 25. The Union health ministry has asked the states to vaccinate all their teachers by September 5. Mansukh Mandaviya announced that at least 20 million additional vaccine doses will be distributed to states this month to ensure that teachers are vaccinated before Teachers’ Day.

Meanwhile, by 7pm on Wednesday, 602,425,271 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 6,622,337 doses were administered on the day. Of this, 4,672,355 got their first dose while 1,949,982 got their second dose.

In the 18-45 age group, 3,432,703 were given the first dose while 998,964 doses were given as the second dose on the day. Cumulatively, 227,378,071 people have been given the first dose while 22,221,573 have got their second shot as well.

Among the healthcare workers, 10,355,095 have been given the first dose while 8,270,913 have got their second dose as well. Among the frontline workers, 18,311,679 have got their first dose and 12,774,285 have got their second dose too.





Covid cases have recorded a sharp spike in Kerala after Onam. The state reported 31,445 cases on Wednesday, with a test positivity rate of 19.03%, both the highest in three months, suggesting that experts’ fears about the impact of Onam may not be misplaced. In fact, Kerala reported 70% of the cases recorded in the country on Wednesday.

India reported on Thursday 46,164 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the government said in a statement.