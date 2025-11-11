Search
Tue, Nov 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

India hits back over Pakistan's Islamabad blast blame: 'Desperate diversionary ploys'

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 11, 2025 11:41 pm IST

“India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership,” MEA spokesperson said.

India on Tuesday strongly rejected allegations by Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif that New Delhi was behind the recent suicide bombing in Islamabad, calling the claims 'baseless and unfounded'.

Policemen examine damaged vehicles after a suicide blast outside the district court in Islamabad on November 11, 2025.(AFP)
Policemen examine damaged vehicles after a suicide blast outside the district court in Islamabad on November 11, 2025.(AFP)

"India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership. It is a predictable tactic," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The statement came hours after Sharif, speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference in Islamabad, accused India of sponsoring terrorism aimed at destabilizing Pakistan. Despite the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claiming responsibility for the suicide bombing that killed 12 people in Islamabad on Tuesday, Sharif alleged that the “Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies” were behind the attack.

In a post from the official Government of Pakistan X account, Sharif claimed that the suicide attack “originated in Afghanistan with India’s backing.”

He further asserted, without providing evidence, that “no condemnation is enough for these attacks being carried out from Afghan soil under Indian patronage.”

Sharif also linked the incident to another attack outside a Cadet College in Wana, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday, which left three dead. Pakistani security officials had attributed that strike to the banned TTP, but the Prime Minister suggested that the same “network operating from Afghan territory” was behind both attacks.

Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Exit Poll 2025 on Hindustan Times.
Check for Delhi Car Blast Live, Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Exit Poll 2025 on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India hits back over Pakistan's Islamabad blast blame: 'Desperate diversionary ploys'
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On