India hits back over Pakistan's Islamabad blast blame: 'Desperate diversionary ploys'

India on Tuesday strongly rejected allegations by Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif that New Delhi was behind the recent suicide bombing in Islamabad, calling the claims 'baseless and unfounded'. Policemen examine damaged vehicles after a suicide blast outside the district court in Islamabad on November 11, 2025.(AFP)

"India unequivocally rejects the baseless and unfounded allegations being made by an obviously delirious Pakistani leadership. It is a predictable tactic," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

The statement came hours after Sharif, speaking at the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference in Islamabad, accused India of sponsoring terrorism aimed at destabilizing Pakistan. Despite the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claiming responsibility for the suicide bombing that killed 12 people in Islamabad on Tuesday, Sharif alleged that the “Indian-sponsored terrorist proxies” were behind the attack.

In a post from the official Government of Pakistan X account, Sharif claimed that the suicide attack “originated in Afghanistan with India’s backing.”

He further asserted, without providing evidence, that “no condemnation is enough for these attacks being carried out from Afghan soil under Indian patronage.”

Sharif also linked the incident to another attack outside a Cadet College in Wana, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on Monday, which left three dead. Pakistani security officials had attributed that strike to the banned TTP, but the Prime Minister suggested that the same “network operating from Afghan territory” was behind both attacks.