Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday criticised the Ladakh administration for allegedly placing him under house arrest from November 11 to 20, a claim denied by the Leh district police. Wangchuk, who joined the protest organised by the Leh Apex Body (LAB) in Leh, said the police personnel deployed outside his house were withdrawn only after he approached the court.

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

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Addressing a press conference at the protest site, Wangchuk questioned the legality of the restrictions imposed on his movement, news agency PTI reported. He also slammed the administration for misusing police force against him.

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"India is not a rogue state. It is the world's largest democracy, and it has certain constitutional values and standards that must be upheld," he said.

Also Read | Wangchuk alleges police harassment of Kargil War Hero’s family in Ladakh

Recounting the developments since he moved the court, Wangchuk said he filed a petition in the high court on November 17. His matter was taken up on November 18, but no government representative appeared before the court.

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{{^usCountry}} The matter was subsequently listed for the following day. On November 19, the Centre sought more time to submit its response, following which November 23 was set as the next date of hearing. Wangchuk alleged that the administration used the intervening period to withdraw the police personnel deployed outside his residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The matter was subsequently listed for the following day. On November 19, the Centre sought more time to submit its response, following which November 23 was set as the next date of hearing. Wangchuk alleged that the administration used the intervening period to withdraw the police personnel deployed outside his residence. {{/usCountry}}

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He also appealed to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene, asserting that constitutional values and democratic freedoms must be upheld.

However, in a post on X, Leh district police denied house arrested Wangchuk. The post said, "Police arrangements which (were) placed to ensure compliance with prohibitory order have been withdrawn. ADM (Additional District Magistrate), Leh has passed a prohibitory order against Wangchuk. It is clarified that he was not put under any house arrest as has been claimed."

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Wangchuk described the police statement as bizarre and questioned how the administration could deny that he had been under house arrest when, according to him, he had been prevented from stepping outside his residence.

"This is an extremely strange way for a government to function. The State is behaving like a rogue state, where anyone can simply be picked up and detained. But when it is required to face the truth in a court of law, it suddenly claims that nothing happened and that there was no such detention," he said.

The administration has not reacted so far to the allegations of house arrest made by Wangchuk.

Turning to the upcoming Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) elections, Wangchuk renewed his appeal to the government not to hold the polls during winter, arguing that a substantial section of the population would be away from Ladakh and unable to participate.

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