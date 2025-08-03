'India NOT reviewing list of US goods exempted from tariffs': MEA debunks fake reports

Amid the tariff row between the United States and India, the Ministry of External Affairs has debunked certain fake reports circulating on social media. Taking to X, the fact check unit of the ministry has dismissed reports that India is reviewing US goods exempted from tariffs as it works towards a response to Trump's 25 percent bombshell on New Delhi. US president Donald Trump announced 25 percent tariffs on "good friend" India last week. The tariffs for India come with a penalty due to its participation in BRICS and trade with Russia,(PTI)

In another post, the fact check unit for MEA dismissed a report which claimed that India is reviewing its bilateral agreements with the United States and considering suspending them “if hostile economic policies continue.”

In response to the 25 percent tariff on India, sources close to the matter have told HT that both nations are "intensely engaged in efforts" to establish a mutually beneficial trade agreement.

“We are engaged through virtual mode as of date and likely to iron out remaining differences when the American negotiating team visits India for the sixth physical round this month,” one of the people told HT.

The delegation from the US is expected to land in New Delhi on August 24 to participate in the sixth round of talks.

Trump slaps India with 25 percent tariffs

After several rounds of negotiations and talks between the US and India, President Donald Trump took to Truth Social last week and imposed a 25 percent tariff on New Delhi.

The tariff, which kicked into effect on August 1, comes with an additional penalty due to India's oil and military purchases from Russia amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

'Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," he wrote on Truth Social.

In another post the next day, the US president took a swipe at India and Russia, calling on both nations to "take their dead economies and go down together."