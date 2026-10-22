Govt proposes mandatory automatic emergency braking in new car models from October 2030

The Road Ministry has proposed mandating Advanced Emergency Braking Systems (AEBS) for all new car models starting October 2030 to curb road accidents.

To enhance brake performance, a revised braking standard has been mandated for trucks effective October 1, 2027. (ANI Video Grab) (Representative Image)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in a draft notification dated October 19, 2026, said that for pre-2030 still-in-production models, AEBS would be mandatory from October 2032.

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AEBS provides automatic braking in the event of failure of the driver to respond to emergency situations to either avoid a crash or reduce the impact of a collision.

"Provided that, M1 category of vehicles manufactured on and after 1st October 2030 in the case of new models and 1st October 2032 in the case of all models shall be fitted with Advanced Emergency Braking System, conforming to AIS-185, as amended from time to time," the draft notification said.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has mandated multiple measures, especially focused on braking systems, to enhance the safety of medium and heavy-duty vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has mandated multiple measures, especially focused on braking systems, to enhance the safety of medium and heavy-duty vehicles. {{/usCountry}}

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To enhance brake performance, a revised braking standard has been mandated for trucks effective October 1, 2027.

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Braking systems have been advanced with the mandatory implementation of electronic stability control systems (AIS 162) for trucks from October 1, 2027, which provide stability, especially in the event of braking at curves.

The draft rules will be taken into consideration after the expiry of thirty days from the date on which the copies of this notification, as published in the Gazette of India, are made available to the public.