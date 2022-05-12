India records minor dip in Covid-19 cases, 2,827 fresh cases in 24 hours

India on Thursday recorded a minor dip in daily Covid-19 cases as compared to a day before. A total of 2,827 fresh cases were reported in the last 24 hours - 70 fewer than Wednesday - taking the total tally of cases to 43,113,413. The country reported a total of 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 5,24,181, according to the union health ministry.

Along with this, a total of 3,230 people recovered in the last 24 hours and the recovery rate in the country stands at 98.74 percent.

India's active caseload currently stands at 19,067 - it is 0.04 percent of the total cases.

The daily positivity rate in India stands at 0.60 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.72 percent, as per the health ministry.

India's cumulative Covid-19 vaccine coverage has reached around 190.83 crore people. Over 3.10 crore first doses and over 1.10 crore second doses have been administered for the age group of 12 to 14. Over 5.88 crore first doses and more than 4.35 crore second doses have been given to the age group of 15 to 18. Meanwhile, 2,89,98,078 precaution doses (booster shots) have been given to people above 60 years of age, healthcare workers, and frontline workers.

According to the health ministry, a total of 84.24 crore samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country, with 4,71,276 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

While the global Covid-19 cases have been witnessing yet another surge, a report said that the United States has recovered over a million Covid-19 related deaths so far. Along with this, North Korea has also recorded its first coronavirus cases, post which Kim Jong Un has announced a nationwide lockdown.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second global virtual summit on Covid-19 on Thursday - hosted by US president Joe Biden.