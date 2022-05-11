Home / India News / Centre may reduce gap for Covid booster shot for those travelling abroad: Report
Centre may reduce gap for Covid booster shot for those travelling abroad: Report


A healthworker shows empty vials of Covishield vaccine at a vaccination centre for the Covid in Jammu.(PTI)
Published on May 11, 2022 08:31 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Centre is likely to reduce the gap between the second dose and booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine for persons travelling abroad to a minimum of 90 days after the second dose, sources said. An official announcement, however, is yet to be made by the Union health ministry.

Sources told news agency PTI that said the decision to relax the norms about the precaution dose for overseas travellers was based on recommendations by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

The NTAGI had recommended that those who need to travel overseas can take the precaution dose or the ‘booster shot’ as required by the country they are travelling to before the mandatory nine-month gap.

Till now, all those above 18 years who have completed nine months after the second dose are eligible for the precaution jab.

India had started administering precaution doses of Covid-19 vaccines to healthcare and frontline workers and those aged 60 and above with comorbidities from January 10 this year. The comorbidity clause was removed in March making all people aged above 60 eligible for the precaution dose.

On April 10, the country had begun administering precaution doses of vaccines to all aged above 18 years at private vaccination centres.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
