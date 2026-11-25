The government of India on Wednesday said it was examining a notice issued by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) in a probe into manufacturing capacity across 14 economies, including India, and reiterated that the country does not have structural excess capacity in any sector.

The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under the Section 301 investigation. (REUTERS) more less

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In a statement issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the government said it had taken note of the notice of determination and request for comments issued by the USTR under Section 301 of the US Trade Act.

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“The Notice is currently under examination,” the ministry said, adding that India had engaged constructively throughout the investigation.

Deep Dive What is the US alleging about India's manufacturing capacity? The USTR says India's manufacturing policies, including Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the PLI scheme, encourage production beyond what market demand would support. It argues these practices burden US commerce and has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods. Why does India reject the US excess-capacity claim? India says it has no structural excess capacity in any sector and is building manufacturing capacity to meet domestic demand and reduce dependence on certain countries for critical inputs. It says production changes with orders and market conditions, rather than being directed by the government. Could an India-US trade agreement reduce the proposed tariffs? The USTR proposal says tariffs of up to 25% could fall to 17% if India signs a trade agreement with the US. India says trade-related concerns should be addressed through the ongoing bilateral trade agreement negotiations.

The Department of Commerce had stated, in its response to the notice of initiation and subsequent proceedings, that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector, the statement said.

India also reiterated that trade-related concerns should be addressed within the framework of the ongoing negotiations for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

“The Government of India remains committed to working closely with the United States towards the early conclusion of the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement,” the ministry said, referring to the framework announced on February 2 and the joint statement issued on February 7.

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US report targets India's manufacturing policies

{{^usCountry}} The USTR's 189-page report, released on Wednesday, has built its case around India's flagship manufacturing programmes, including Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The USTR's 189-page report, released on Wednesday, has built its case around India's flagship manufacturing programmes, including Make in India, Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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The report describes India's manufacturing policies as an effort to expand production beyond what market demand would support. It concludes that India's “acts, policies, and practices” concerning manufacturing capacity are unreasonable and burden US commerce.

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The USTR estimates that raising manufacturing's share of India's GDP to 25%, as envisaged under Make in India, would require about $500 billion in additional output at 2025 levels.

India has rejected the allegations throughout the eight-month investigation, arguing that it is building manufacturing capacity to meet domestic demand and reduce dependence on certain countries for critical inputs.

In its submissions, India said production rises and falls according to orders and market conditions, rather than being directed by the government. It also argued that Make in India and PLI should not be viewed as schemes to create manufacturing capacity unrelated to demand.

India participated in confidential consultations with the USTR during the investigation. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal had also rejected the charge at the G20 Trade Ministers' Meeting in Milwaukee in October, saying India “does not have structural excess capacity” in the sectors identified.

Tariff proposal and trade deal talks

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The USTR has proposed tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under the Section 301 investigation. The rate could fall to 17% if India signs a trade agreement with Washington.

The report focuses on sectors such as steel, solar, health and information and communications technology (ICT), and also flags India's labour laws, market access barriers and growing imports of inputs from China.

The proposed tariffs exempt generic medicines in dosage form, hundreds of drug ingredients when used in pharmaceuticals, and patented drugs.

Written comments on the proposed tariffs are due by January 5, 2027, while hearings are scheduled to begin on January 25.

India and the US have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement since February 2025. The two countries announced a framework for an interim deal in February, with Washington outlining an 18% reciprocal tariff on a range of Indian goods.

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