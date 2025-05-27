India seeks intergovernmental group Brics’s cultural, civilisational leadership

India has urged the intergovernmental organisation Brics to lead in cultural and civilisational domains apart from in geopolitical terms, emphasising the importance of building an ecosystem based on shared values and diversity. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at the 10th Brics meeting of culture ministers in Brazil’s Brasília. (X)

Speaking at the 10th Brics meeting of culture ministers in Brazil’s Brasília on Monday, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat reaffirmed India’s commitment to cultural cooperation rooted in justice, innovation, and heritage. He said that India is focused on the creative economy, ethical artificial intelligence (AI), which respects cultural diversity, intellectual property, and provides fair remuneration for creators, stronger digital safeguards, and indigenous knowledge for climate resilience strategies.

Shekhawat said development and heritage must go together. He added India is ready for this journey with Brics partners under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. Shekhawat said India will continue to advocate for inclusive and cooperative cultural diplomacy through the Brics.

Shekhawat called for stronger legal frameworks to combat illicit trafficking of cultural property, especially online. Shekhawat welcomed Brazil’s restitution of cultural property, calling it a step toward cultural justice and civilisational dignity.

Shekhawat highlighted India’s recent efforts in the area. “India has reclaimed 642 heritage objects since 2014...[as] acts of justice that restore memory, dignity, and multilateral trust,” he said at the Brics meeting, which concluded with a joint declaration.

The declaration outlined strategic priorities, including the creative economy, AI, climate change, return and safeguarding of cultural property, cultural festivals, and alliances. It called for promoting inclusive, rights-based, and innovation-driven cultural growth across Brics nations.

The meeting was convened to deepen institutional cooperation and develop joint projects to preserve and promote the cultural diversity of the Brics countries.

Shekhawat met with his counterparts from Brazil, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates on the sidelines of the meeting and discussed expanding partnerships in digital innovation, creative industries, and cultural exchanges.

Brics initially included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It was expanded in 2023, with Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.