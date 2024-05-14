India sends relief materials for victims of devastating floods in Kenya

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday despatched 40 tonnes of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief materials to Kenya, where devastating floods have killed 267 people and displaced more than 280,000. Kenya is grappling with one of its worst floods in recent history, the latest in a string of weather catastrophes, following weeks of extreme rainfall scientists have linked to a changing climate (AFP)

External affairs minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X that this was the second tranche of relief materials sent to Kenya and included medicines, medical supplies and other equipment to assist flood victims. “Standing up for a historical partnership, a Vishwabandhu to the world,” he said.

The Indian government has been extending humanitarian aid to Kenya following the devastation caused by the floods, which have affected 38 of the 47 counties in the African country. The floods have also injured 188 people.

An Indian Air Force aircraft airlifted a relief consignment on Tuesday that included 22 tonnes of relief materials such as tents, sleeping bags and mats, blankets, power generation sets, ready-to-eat meals, basic sanitary utilities and hygiene kits, the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

The consignment also contained 18 tonnes of medical aid, including life-saving drugs and surgical equipment needed for critical care and wound management. It also included baby food, items required for water purification, menstrual hygiene and repelling mosquitoes, malaria and dengue diagnostic kits, anti-venom treatment and several types of testing kits.

The Indian Naval ship INS Sumedha had reached Mombasa on May 10 to provide immediate assistance, including relief materials and medical supplies.

The assistance to Kenya is a reiteration of India’s strong and friendly relations with the country, in the “spirit of South-South cooperation and our commitment to keep Africa on top of our priorities”, the statement said.

India also extended deep sympathies to the government and people of Kenya for the damage and destruction caused by the floods.