India successfully test-fires indigenously developed quasi-ballistic missile Pralay | Watch

India on Thursday successfully test-fired quasi-ballistic missile Pralay from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha. The missile, developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is capable of carrying conventional warheads, the defence ministry said in a statement.

DRDO conducted a successful flight test of the indigenously developed 'Pralay' surface-to-surface quasi-ballistic missile off the Odisha coast (@rajnathsingh)

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Pralay is a short-range surface-to-surface missile with a payload capacity of 500-1,000 kg. "With this successful test, the induction of the system has become imminent," the ministry said.

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Defence minister Rajnath Singh also complimented DRDO, Defence Forces and industry partners on the successful flight-test and said the missile equipped with advanced technologies will further enhance the technological capabilities and operational preparedness of the military against emerging threats.

“The test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials and successfully met all the stipulated objectives, as validated by data captured through various range instruments. This successful trial marks another significant milestone in strengthening India’s indigenous defence capabilities,” Singh wrote in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The defence ministry said that all the test objectives were fully met as confirmed by the test data captured by various range instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The defence ministry said that all the test objectives were fully met as confirmed by the test data captured by various range instruments deployed by Integrated Test Range, Chandipur. {{/usCountry}}

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Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, indigenously developed the missile, it said.

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Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the development-cum-production-partners, has produced the system.

The flight-test was conducted in the presence of senior officials from DRDO, representatives from the industry and the defence forces, as part of user evaluation trials, the ministry said in a statement.