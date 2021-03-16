India surpasses single day record with over 3 million Covid-19 vaccinations in one day
As the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination drive is underway in the country, India has administered a total of 3,29,47,432 vaccinations so far, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.
A total of 30,39,394 vaccine doses were administered during the last 24 hours in the country making it the highest coverage in a single day.
More than 1 crore beneficiaries aged over 60 years have been covered in the vaccination drive in just 15 days.
A total of 3,29,47,432 vaccine doses have been administered through 5,55,984 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today, the Health Ministry informed.
"These include 74,46,983 healthcare workers who received their 1st dose, 44,58,616 health care workers who received their 2nd dose, 74,74,406 Front Line Workers (1st dose) and 14,09,332 Front Line Workers (2nd Dose), 18,88,727 beneficiaries aged more than 45 years with specific co-morbidities (1st Dose) and 1,02,69,368 beneficiaries aged more than 60 years," read the statement.
"As on Day 59 of the vaccination drive on March 15, a total of 30,39,394 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 26,27,099 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 42,919 sessions for 1st dose (HCWs and FLWs) and 4,12,295 HCWs and FLWs received 2nd dose of the vaccine," said the ministry
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, 22,82,80,763 samples have been tested up to March 15, including 8,73,350 samples tested on March 15.
As many as 24,492 new Covid-19 cases and 131 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the country to 2,23,432, stated the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
The decision to impose the curfew was taken in the core committee meeting of the state's coronavirus task force which is headed by chief minister Vijay Rupani.
"Indira Gandhi nationalised 14 banks. It was intended that the poor should get benefits from the bank. But today these banks are merging one by one. The private sector is being admitted into it. This is another attempt to benefit a few people," said Kharge.
Air quality improved in major cities in India but 22 cities featured among the top 30 most polluted cities in the world.
