India welcomes US-Iran ceasefire, calls for free navigation through Hormuz

In an official statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said it has consistently advocated for de-escalation, stressing that “dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict.”

India on Wednesday welcomed the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that the temporary truce would pave the way for lasting peace in West Asia.

The government underscored the broader humanitarian and economic impact of the conflict, noting that it has caused “immense suffering” and disrupted global energy supplies and trade networks.

India reiterated its long-standing position that peaceful resolution through diplomatic channels remains the only viable path forward in the region.

Highlighting the strategic importance of maritime routes, the MEA said it expects “unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce” through the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway is a critical artery for global oil shipments, and its disruption in recent weeks has triggered volatility in energy markets worldwide.

Iran-US ceasefire The statement comes after the US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire aimed at halting escalating hostilities and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump, said that ten-point proposal will serve as ground to negotiate for a permanent deal, while reiterating that US has achieved most of its military objectives.

"Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided CEASEFIRE!" Trump said.

"The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Long-term PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10-point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate," he added.