Srinagar, India will achieve robust development in an atmosphere of peace and stability with the spirit of unity and fostering a strong collective identity, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Friday. India will achieve robust growth through unity, peace: LG Manoj Sinha

Sinha was speaking at a seminar on Integration in Indian languages organised by the National Institute of Technology, Srinagar and Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti here.

He said, "With the peace and stability, with the spirit of unity and common goals, and fostering a strong collective identity, India will achieve robust development."

Sinha said India's rich linguistic landscape is a source of strength and hundreds of languages and dialects have helped in building a cohesive society, which is driving transformation and development.

"Despite diverse backgrounds, languages, dialects and ideas, a common national identity and shared consciousness unite us all. We must harness the power of unity in diversity for nation-building," the governor said.

"Our effort should be to ensure that Hindi continues to serve as an essential bridge, connecting people from different linguistic backgrounds, motivating people to learn other languages, enhancing mutual cooperation and economic integration," he said.

Sinha said that all the sections of society must also strive to preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage inherent in all Indian languages.

He called upon the youth to transcend linguistic differences and unite the nation to transform India into Viksit Bharat.

"You have to create a glorious and developed India by completely eliminating every trace of colonial mindset," he said.

He said the entire world is looking towards India with hope for future prospects.

"The 21st century is India's century. It is written in stone. Consistent growth and productivity will make India a dominant global power," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also encouraged the young students to learn new languages, broaden perspectives and drive innovation.

The governor commended the NIT Srinagar for establishing the Official Language Cell and organising numerous activities for the promotion of the Hindi language.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.