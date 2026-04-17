India will get back PoK after Delimitation Bill is passed: BJP leader

BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud on Friday said that one of the main highlights of the Delimitation Bill is the allocation of seats in the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This bill will enable PoK to access their right to vote, and their representatives will be able to attend the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. BJP's Boora Narsaiah Goud said that the beauty of bill on delimitation is that it can help India get back PoK. (ANI)

"The most important part we are missing is the provision in the Delimitation Bill, which is the allocation of the seats in the PoK. It is the dream of every Indian irrespective of caste, creed or religion, to take back the PoK, which legally, constitutionally, and morally belongs to India. And someday, we will get back PoK, and people will have the right to access votes in the last 77 years, and their representatives will be able to attend the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. That is the beauty of this bill," Narsaiah said.

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Earlier on Thursday, the Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss the amendments to the women's reservation bill, which removes the need to implement the bill only after the census is conducted.

As per the final division, there were a total of 251 AYES and 185 NOES out of the total 333 votes. With the 251 AYES majority, all three Bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026 and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

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Lok Sabha today is set to continue discussion today and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them up to 850.

The government is planning to implement the women's reservation ahead of the 2029 General Elections by bringing in an amendment to the 2023 Act and a constitutional amendment to delink the delimitation process from the 2027 census.

However, the Opposition MPs have raised concerns over the constitutional amendment to conduct the delimitation and increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to 850, based on the 2011 census. The opposition alleged that the proposed legislation would shrink the representation of southern states in the House.

Opposition parties have said they are in favour of early implementation of the Women's Reservation Act but are strongly opposed to the Delimitation Bill. (ANI)