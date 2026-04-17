Ruckus in Lok Sabha over women’s quota law coming into force while amendment moved | LIVE
Parliament special session LIVE: Lok Sabha is set to continue discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase seats to 850
- 5 Mins agoOpposition opens proceedings, raises legal anomaly concerns on amendment of women's quota bill
- 12 Mins agoParliament special session LIVE: Speaker starts proceedings with "Aaj mahilaon ka din hai' statement
- 15 Mins agoProceedings begin in Lok Sabha
- 21 Mins agoIndia Bloc leaders meet ahead of session
- 28 Mins agoTelangana MPs protest
- 36 Mins ago'Delimitation cleverly brought into Women's Reservation Amendment Bill', says Tejaswi Yadav
- 1 Hr 5 Mins agoWe will get back PoK after Delimitaion Bill is passed, says BJP leader
- 1 Hr 19 Mins agoINDIA bloc MPs meet to chalk out floor strategy over Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill
- 1 Hr 37 Mins agoSouth’s share stays near 24% despite seat rise
- 1 Hr 50 Mins agoAll that happened on day 1?
- 3:35 AM IST, Apr 17Lok Sabha to consider Delimitation Bill, Amendments to Women Reservation Bill for passing today
The decision on three key bills, including increasing the women’s quota in Parliament and expanding the number of seats, will be taken today at 4 pm in the Lok Sabha, but only after several more hours of debate. The three bills tabled in Parliament on Thursday by law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal are the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026; the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026; and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. These bills propose to increase the size of the Lok Sabha, enable delimitation based on the 2011 Census, and allow reservation for women to be implemented based on this delimitation. The Union Territories Laws Bill provides for similar provisions for Puducherry, Delhi, and Jammu & Kashmir....Read More
Also Read | Lok Sabha seats for all states to be increased by 50%, says law minister; 272 reserved for women
The Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to discuss amendments to the women’s reservation bill, including removing the requirement to implement the law only after a fresh census is conducted. As per the final division, 251 members voted in favour and 185 against, out of a total of 333 votes. With this majority, all three bills, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026, were introduced in the Lok Sabha.
Why Southern states refusing to accept bill?
It has also been alleged by several DMK and Congress MPs that southern states will be disproportionately impacted if the bill is passed in its current form. Leaders such as Manickam Tagore and A Raja have argued that states like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala may not see a proportional increase in seats compared to northern states.
Union home minister Amit Shah sought to allay concerns raised by opposition members about southern states losing influence due to the increase in seats. He said that while there would be around a 50% increase in seats, the relative share of southern states in the total would also rise.
12-hour debate
The Centre and the opposition debated the bills throughout the day, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealing to opposition parties to support them, saying that opposing the bills would only give him political mileage.
Also Read | Attendance in focus as Lok Sabha gears up for voting on crucial bills
The Congress said the bill is against the integrity of the country, while AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi strongly opposed the introduction of the Women’s Reservation Bill and the Delimitation Bill. He said that if these bills become law, “the opposition’s voice will be reduced to nothing in this House.”
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also criticised the BJP-led government, alleging that it is delaying a caste-based census because conducting it would require releasing the data and implementing caste-based reservations for backward communities.
“Samajwadi Party is in favour of the Women’s Reservation Bill. We have always worked towards women’s empowerment. But the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to turn women into a slogan. The BJP must answer: out of the 21 states it governs, how many have women chief ministers? Even your Delhi CM does not have full powers; she is a ‘half Chief Minister’. Why is there such a hurry?” he asked.
Parliament special session LIVE: Opposition opens proceedings, raises legal anomaly concerns on amendment of women's quota bill
Parliament special session LIVE: Congress leader KC Venugopal questions how can law minister move a motion to amend women's quota bill without notifying it earlier.
The Women Reservation Act 2023, which gives 33 per cent quota to women in legislatures, came into force late on Thursday to operationalise the proposed amendment being discussed in Parliament.
The law coming into force was essential as its proposed amendment will not have come into effect without that.
Parliament special session LIVE: Speaker starts proceedings with "Aaj mahilaon ka din hai' statement
Parliament special session LIVE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla did not receive a warm reception from the opposition. He then asks everyone to calm down and said: “Aaj mahilaon ka din hai”
Parliament special session LIVE: Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha
Parliament special session LIVE: What to expect on Day 2
1. A full house in Lok Sabha today as voting is due today on the bills
2. A heated debate to continue on seat expansion and women's quota bills.
3. Voting at 4 pm today on the three key bills
Parliament special session LIVE: India Bloc leaders meet ahead of session
Parliament special session LIVE: India Bloc MPs met at 10 am today to discuss the strategy ahead of the start of Day 2 of Lok Sabha discussions over amendment of women's quota bill and Delimitation bill. (Photo: Special arrangement)
Parliament special session LIVE: Telangana MPs protest
Parliament special session LIVE: Non-BJP MPs from Telangana protested in the Parliament premises on Friday ahead of the start of the session, demanding apology from Bhartiya Janta Party for ‘disrespecting’ the state. The MPs held ‘BJP must apologise’ and ‘BJP must respect Telangana people’ posters and chanted ‘Respect Telangana’
Parliament special session LIVE: 'Delimitation cleverly brought into Women's Reservation Amendment Bill', says Tejaswi Yadav
Parliament special session LIVE: RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav slammed the government and the Delimitation Bill, saying that it wants to destroy the constitution and democracy. Further, he said that the BJP and RSS want to implement their agenda.
"Delimitation has been cleverly brought into this. Both are different things. Women's reservation was passed earlier, and it was passed unanimously. Our demand was that 50% reservation should be given, but OBC women should also be given a reservation. But this did not happen. After passing it, the government says that it will be implemented in 2034. If this had to be done, then why was it not done earlier? The real issue is of delimitation; women's reservation is being brought forward just for show. They want to destroy the constitution and democracy, which is why they are doing this. RSS, BJP want to implement their agenda, we are opposing it," he said. (ANI)
Parliament special session LIVE: We will get back PoK after Delimitaion Bill is passed, says BJP leader
Parliament special session LIVE: BJP leader Boora Narsaiah Goud says that one of the key features of the Delimitation Bill is the allocation of seats in the Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). This bill will enable PoK to access their right to vote, and their representatives will be able to attend the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. (ANI)
Parliament special session LIVE: INDIA bloc MPs meet to chalk out floor strategy over Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill
Parliament special session LIVE: The INDIA bloc MPs are scheduled to hold a meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber in Parliament at 10 am on Friday to chalk out the strategy for the Floor of the House.
This comes as Lok Sabha today is set to continue discussion and vote on the passage of the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which provides 33 per cent reservation to women in Parliament and State Assemblies, along with the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 extending it to Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which is set to increase and redraw Lok Sabha constituencies, increasing them up to 850. (ANI)
Parliament special session LIVE: South’s share stays near 24% despite seat rise
Parliament special session LIVE: Southern states currently have 129 of 543 seats (23.76%). After delimitation, this rises to 195 of 816 seats (23.87%), meaning no reduction in share.
State-wise: Karnataka goes from 28 to 42 seats, Andhra Pradesh from 25 to 38, Telangana from 17 to 26, Tamil Nadu from 39 to 59, and Kerala from 20 to 30, home minister Amit Shah said.
The remaining 621 seats of the 816 total would be distributed among other states, mainly in north India.
Parliament special session LIVE: All that happened on day 1?
Parliament special session LIVE: The Lok Sabha held a marathon 12-hour session to deliberate on amendments to the Women’s Reservation Bill on Day 1 of the session.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, participated in the debate. Opposition figures such as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and Congress leader KC Venugopal also took part in the discussion.
The Congress urged the government to withdraw the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, in its current form and convene an all-party meeting to build consensus.
Owaisi alleged that “if these bills become law, the opposition’s voice will be reduced to nothing in this House.”
Meanwhile, several DMK and Congress MPs argued that southern states would be disproportionately impacted if the bill is passed in its present form.
Shah sought to allay these concerns, stating that while there would be around a 50% increase in seats, the relative share of southern states in the total would also rise.
Parliament special session LIVE: Lok Sabha to consider Delimitation Bill, Amendments to Women Reservation Bill for passing today
Parliament special session LIVE: The Lok Sabha on Friday will continue its discussion and take up voting on the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, 2026, which proposes 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. It will also consider the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending the provision to Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir, and the Delimitation Bill, which seeks to redraw constituencies and expand the Lok Sabha’s strength to 850.