India-Israel sign joint declaration to strengthen collaboration in fisheries and aquaculture

A high-level Indian delegation led by the Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, concluded a successful visit to Israel from January 13-15 to participate in the Second Global Summit on "Blue Food Security: Sea the Future 2026", held in Eilat, Israel. The key areas of collaboration include joint research and development in advanced aquaculture technologies such as Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), biofloc, cage culture

The visit marked a significant step in further strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Israel in the fisheries and aquaculture sector, as per an official statement by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

The statement said that the two sides signed a Joint Ministerial Declaration of Intent to strengthen the cooperation in the field of Fisheries and Aquaculture, acknowledging the long standing and strategic partnership between India and Israel, shared vision for sustainable development, recognizing the critical role of fisheries and aquaculture for food security, livelihoods, and economic growth in both the nations, and highlighting Israel's advanced technologies and innovations in aquaculture and fisheries, water management and India's vast aquatic resources.

The statement said that the Joint Declaration sets out a comprehensive framework for cooperation across multiple areas of mutual interest.

The key areas of collaboration include joint research and development in advanced aquaculture technologies such as Recirculating Aquaculture Systems (RAS), biofloc, cage culture, aquaponics, and aquarium systems including oceanarium, expertise in breeding high-yield species and pathogen-free seed improvement strategies; and broodstock development. Besides, the cooperation also includes genetic improvement programs, mariculture including seaweed cultivation, and water management in aquaculture through Israeli water-saving technologies.

The Declaration emphasizes the exchange and support of start-ups in fisheries and aquaculture and aims to strengthen cooperation in advancing the Blue Economy.

As per the statement, in addition, the Declaration promotes sustainable and responsible fishing practices to conserve marine resources, reduce environmental impacts, and ensure long-term resilience of fisheries. This includes cooperation in technology-based fisheries monitoring and data-collection systems to enable evidence-based management, transparency, and traceability, while addressing the socio-economic needs of fishing communities.

Capacity building will be a major focus, with initiatives in deep-sea fishing, vessel design and development, coastal aquaculture, and marine resource conservation through technology and innovation. Under this declaration, both countries will explore exchange programs for fishers, aqua farmers, scientists, and policymakers, along with training in modern fish processing, marketing, and infrastructure development including fishing harbours and fish landing centers.

As per the statement, the Declaration also seeks to strengthen bilateral trade through dialogue to facilitate exports and imports, address tariff and non-tariff barriers, and support technology-driven traceability systems in fisheries and aquaculture.

The statement noted that a significant component of the cooperation will be exploring the establishment of new Indo-Israel Centres of Excellence for Fisheries and Aquaculture, on the similar line of successful network of 43 agricultural Centres of Excellence already operational under Indo-Israel collaboration.

The statement highlighted that the landmark agreement will open new pathways for innovation, sustainability, and economic growth in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors in both countries, reinforcing their shared commitment to food security and climate-resilient development.