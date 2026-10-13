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Indian Coast Guard apprehends fishing boat suspected of mid-sea diesel smuggling off Mumbai coast

Acting on targeted surveillance regarding suspicious maritime movements, ICG Ships were directed to maintain a strict vigil in the vicinity of Prongs Lighthouse

Updated on: Oct 13, 2026, 17:25:33 IST
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In a swift and coordinated maritime operation, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) apprehended an Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Haridwar Krupa, suspected of engaging in illicit mid-sea diesel smuggling off the Mumbai coast, a release said.

The apprehended vessel, along with its crew and the confiscated evidence, was subsequently escorted to Mumbai Harbour (X/IndiaCoastGuard)
The apprehended vessel, along with its crew and the confiscated evidence, was subsequently escorted to Mumbai Harbour (X/IndiaCoastGuard)

The successful interception highlights the ICG's heightened vigilance and rapid response capabilities in curbing unauthorized and illegal activities along the western coast.

Acting on targeted surveillance regarding suspicious maritime movements, ICG Ships were directed to maintain a strict vigil in the vicinity of Prongs Lighthouse. During the patrol, ICG ships detected the suspect vessel operating near a merchant vessel. Upon being challenged on the VHF maritime channel, the IFB failed to respond, ignored repeated warnings, and attempted evasive maneuvers. The ICG ship immediately initiated a hot pursuit and successfully apprehended the fleeing vessel, it added.

The apprehended vessel, along with its crew and the confiscated evidence, was subsequently escorted to Mumbai Harbour, where a comprehensive joint investigation has been initiated involving the ICG, Indian Navy, State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) and the State Police., it said.

This successful operation reaffirms the Indian Coast Guard’s steadfast commitment to neutralizing illicit smuggling networks and ensuring the continued safety, security and integrity of India's maritime frontiers.

 
mumbai
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Home/India News/Indian Coast Guard apprehends fishing boat suspected of mid-sea diesel smuggling off Mumbai coast
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