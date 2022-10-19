Home / India News / Embassy asks Indians to leave Ukraine ‘at the earliest’ as war escalates

india news
Updated on Oct 19, 2022 09:15 PM IST

Ukraine war: The Indian embassy also advised its citizens against travelling to the war-torn country in view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities.

Russia-Ukraine War: Firefighters work to put out a fire in a thermal power plant, damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kyiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk

The Indian embassy in Ukraine issued an advisory for its citizens on Wednesday against travelling to the war-torn country in view of the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities.

“Indian citizens, including students, in Ukraine advised to leave Ukraine at earliest,” the embassy further said in its statement.

The advisory came hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law in four regions of Ukraine that Moscow had annexed and gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that opened the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country.

According to Russian legislations, martial law could require banning public gatherings, introducing travel bans and curfews, and conducting censorship, among other restrictions.

Last month, Putin had ordered a mobilisation of army reservists, following which Ukrainian cities, including capital Kyiv, have been bombed regularly.

Ukraine has claimed massive loss of lives, including those of civilians. Its president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has said there is no space left for any talks with Putin.

Meanwhile, Europe has further tightened sanctions against Russia over the past few days.

Earlier this month, India said it was deeply concerned at the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine, including targetting of citizens and deaths of civilians.

“We reiterate that escalation of hostilities is in no one's interest. We urge immediate cessation of hostilities and the urgent return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue. India stands ready to support all such efforts aimed at de-escalation,” the ministry of external affairs had said in a statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

ukraine war russia ukraine crisis ukraine
