Indian high commissioner meets new Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe

India's high commissioner to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, on Friday met the island nation's new prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe, a day after the latter's appointment to the post. “High Commissioner called on Hon'ble PM @RW_UNP. Conveyed greetings and good wishes. Discussed continued India-Sri Lanka cooperation for economic recovery and stability in #SriLanka through democratic process towards the well being of all the people of Sri Lanka,” the Colombo-based high commission said on its Twitter handle, sharing images of the interaction between the two dignitaries.

High Commissioner called on Hon'ble PM @RW_UNP. Conveyed greetings and good wishes. Discussed continued 🇮🇳🇱🇰 cooperation for economic recovery and stability in #SriLanka through democratic processes towards the well being of all the people of 🇱🇰. pic.twitter.com/XJur9hGLtw — India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) May 13, 2022

Also Read | Wickremesinghe faces an uphill task as Sri Lanka's new PM

Wickremesinghe, 73, who is now in his sixth term as Sri Lanka's prime minister, was appointed on Thursday by embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, whose older brother, Mahinda, resigned from the post on May 9. Mahinda Rajapaksa's resignation came after an attack by Rajapaksa supporters on anti-government protesters, who were demonstrating in the city of Colombo, amid the country's worst economic crisis.

Also Read | Crisis-hit Sri Lanka appoints new PM | Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe?

Meanwhile, speaking after assuming premiership, the United National Party (UNP) leader said under the new government, Sri Lanka's ties with India would be ‘much better’ than during the previous regime.

“I have taken on the challenge of uplifting the economy and I must fulfill it,” he remarked.

Also Read | New Sri Lanka PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's reply when asked about ties with India

On Tuesday, India said it supports the best interests of people of Sri Lanka 'expressed through democratic processes.' The Ministry of external affairs noted in a statement, “In keeping with our Neighbourhood First policy, India has extended this year alone alone support worth US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties."

The people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items, the statement further read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON