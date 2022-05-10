Home / World News / India underlines 'Neighbourhood First' policy as Sri Lanka protests escalate
world news

India underlines 'Neighbourhood First' policy as Sri Lanka protests escalate

In a statement, the Ministry of external affairs said that this year alone, India has provided more than USD 3.5 billion to the island nation to help it overcome its current difficulties.
A bus burns close to Sri Lanka's outgoing Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence, in Colombo on Monday. (AFP)
A bus burns close to Sri Lanka's outgoing Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence, in Colombo on Monday. (AFP)
Published on May 10, 2022 02:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A day after Sri Lanka witnessed its bloodiest day in the ongoing anti-government protests, triggered by the island nation’s worst economic crisis since independence, India said on Tuesday it is ‘fully supportive’ of its neighbour’s ‘democracy, stability and economic recovery.’

Also Read | Sri Lanka sees most violent day in recent weeks; PM quits, MP dies: 10 points

“In keeping with our Neighbourhood First Policy, India has extended this year alone support worth over US$ 3.5 billion to the people of Sri Lanka for helping them overcome their current difficulties. In addition, the people of India have provided assistance for mitigating the shortages of essential items such as food, medicine etc.” Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, Ministry of external affairs said in a statement.

“India will always be guided by the best interests of the people of Sri Lanka expressed through democratic processes,” the statement further said.

 

On Sunday, Mahinda Rajapaksa--the elder brother of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa--resigned as Sri Lanka's prime minister, finally bucking under pressure to stand down, as anti-government protesters were attacked by supporters of President Gotabaya, in Colombo. The authorities responded by clamping a nationwide curfew and calling in the army.

Also Read | Sri Lanka crisis deepens: Curfew extended until May 11 as unrest grows

Enrages protesters, meanwhile, stormed and set ablaze ‘Temple Trees’--the prime minister's official residence in Colombo--prompting the military to intervene and evacuate Mahinda Rajapaksa and his family. 

Also Read | How Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa was evacuated as protesters stormed his home

The South Asian country of 22 million inhabitants is under a state of emergency for the second time this year. Sri Lanka became independent from British rule in 1948.

Nationwide protests against the crisis, which agitators blame squarely on the Rajapaksa family, began in the second week of March.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
india sri lanka
india sri lanka
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A Russian Air Force MiG-31 fighter jet releases Kinzhal hypersonic missile during a drill in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS

    On Victory Day Russia fires feared Kinzhal hypersonic rockets at Ukraine: Report

    The Ukrainian port of Odesa was battered Monday as Russian forces launched missile attacks - including hypersonic rockets - to mark its biggest patriotic holiday - Victory Day. Ukraine military said seven missiles - three of which were hypersonic rockets - had been fired at a shopping centre and a warehouse. One person has died and five have been wounded, AFP reported.

  • Demonstrators and government supporters clash outside the official residence of Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, in Colombo.

    Sri Lanka crisis deepens: Curfew extended until May 11 as unrest grows

    Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Tuesday extended the national curfew until Wednesday morning amid ongoing protests over economic and political crises. "I instruct everybody not to use any public roads, railways, public parks, public recreation areas or other public territories or the seashore from 19:00 on May 9 to 07:00 on May 11," Sputnik quoted the presidential decree.

  • Dave McMullen pats his dog Daisy on the belly at Tungsten Collaborative May 5, 2022 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Dave Chan / AFP)

    Meet Daisy the dog - this company's 'chief morale officer' as WFH ends | Video

    Meet Daisy, a 12-year-old Labrador and the 'chief morale officer' at Ottawa-based Tungsten Collaborative. Daisy roams her new 'workplace' with at least three other doggie colleagues - an adorable Basset Hound named Delilah, Eevee the Greyhound and German Shepherd puppy Hudson – and her skills include 'stress management' and 'client engagement'. Her 'employers' note that many of the industrial design studio's 'greatest innovations can be traced back to a long walk' with her.

  • A Tesla sign is seen at its factory in Shanghai, China.&nbsp;

    Why Tesla has halted production at Shanghai plant

    Tesla Inc has halted most of its production at its Shanghai plant due to problems securing parts for its electric vehicles, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters, the latest in a series of difficulties for the factory. Two sources familiar with the matter had earlier said supply issues had forced the factory to halt production on Monday. Tesla did not immediately respond to a query for comment.

  • Government supporters and police clash outside the President's office in Colombo in Sri Lanka on May 9, 2022. Photo by Ishara S. KODIKARA / AFP)

    How Sri Lanka PM Rajapaksa was evacuated as protesters stormed his home

    Sri Lanka prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa had to be rescued by heavily armed troops from his official residence in Colombo this morning after thousands of protesters stormed the main gates. Protesters then tried to force their way into 'Temple Trees' - the two-storey colonial-era building that serves as the Lankan PM's home and where Rajapaksa and his family were sheltering.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out