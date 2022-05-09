Sri Lanka economic crisis: Embattled PM Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns
Under pressure to resign over Sri Lanka's worsening economic crisis, which has triggered protests across the island nation, Mahinda Rajapaksa, the country's prime minister, stood down on Monday, news agency ANI reported citing local media.
Also Read | Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa likely to resign: Report
The decision came on a day supporters of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa--Mahinda's younger brother--attacked anti-government demonstrators in Colombo, leaving at least 78 people injured. “While emotions are running high in #Ika, I urge our general public to exercise restraint & remember that violence only begets violence. The economic crisis we're in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving,” the now-former premier had said in a tweet shortly after the violence.
Also Read | ‘Goons, thugs’: Ex-Sri Lanka cricketers slam Rajapaksas after Colombo clashes
Following the clashes, authorities clamped a nationwide curfew. Sri Lanka is already under a state of emergency for the second time this year.
The south Asian country of 22 million inhabitants is facing its worse economic crisis since independence from British rule in 1948.
-
Hope India provides fair business climate for Chinese firms, says Beijing
China on Monday said it hopes India will provide a fair and non-discriminatory business environment for Chinese companies after smartphone maker Xiaomi alleged threats of “physical violence” against executives during investigations into illegal remittances made by the company. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian was responding to a question on allegations levelled by top Xiaomi executives that they faced threats of physical violence and coercion during questioning by India's Enforcement Directorate. The ED has called the allegations “untrue and baseless”.
-
Ukraine war: Russia says it destroyed radar station built by US in Zolote town
Russia on Monday said it destroyed a US-made counter-battery radar station near the Ukrainian town of Zolote, Reuters reported. The Russian defence ministry added it would consider NATO transport carrying weapons in Ukraine as targets meant to be destroyed, this on the 75th day of war. The claim by Russia comes on a day when it marks the Victory Day, signifying the Soviet Union's win over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.
-
‘Goons, thugs’: Ex-Sri Lanka cricketers slam Rajapaksas after Colombo clashes
Former top Sri Lankan cricketers, including Sanath Jayasuriya, Mahela Jayawardena and Kumar Sangakarra, lashed out at the government after supporters of the ruling party stormed a major protest site in Colombo on Monday, attacking anti-government demonstrators and clashing with police amid the country's worst economic crisis. At least 20 people have been injured in the clashes, the local media reported.
-
Will Sweden apply for NATO membership? Ruling party to decide stance on May 15
The Social Democrats, Sweden's ruling party, will decide on May 15 its stance on applying for membership of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, party secretary Tobias Baudin said on Monday. This week, Finnish President Sauli Niinisto is expected to announce his support for a membership application. Under the alliance's rules, if one member state is attacked by a third party, all other members will come to the latter's help.
-
Curfew in Sri Lanka after president loyalists attack protesters; 78 injured
Sri Lankan Police imposed an indefinite curfew in Colombo on Monday after government supporters clashed with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. News agency AFP reported that as many as 20 people have been injured in the clashes. Rajapaksa supporters armed with sticks and clubs attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president's office since April 9, AFP added.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics