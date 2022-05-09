Curfew in Colombo after Sri Lanka president loyalists attack protesters; 20 injured
Sri Lankan Police imposed an indefinite curfew in Colombo on Monday after government supporters clashed with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
News agency AFP reported that as many as 20 people have been injured in the clashes. Rajapaksa supporters armed with sticks and clubs attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president's office since April 9, AFP added.
Police fired tear gas and water cannon on the government supporters who breached police lines to smash tents and other structures set up by anti-government protesters.
The violence took place even as reports on Monday indicate that Mahinda Rajapksa may offer to resign as Prime Minister as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.
Rajapaksa was gathering his supporters to apply counterpressure not to stand down, news agency PTI reported.
"While emotions are running high in #lka, I urge our general public to exercise restraint & remember that violence only begets violence. The economic crisis we're in needs an economic solution which this administration is committed to resolving," PM Mahinda tweeted.
President Gotabaya said he “strongly condemn the violent acts”.
“Strongly condemn the violent acts taking place by those inciting & participating, irrespective of political allegiances. Violence won’t solve the current problems. I request all citizens to remain calm & exercise restraint. I urge everyone to work together in solving this crisis,” he tweeted.
A report by Daily Mirror, an online news platform, suggests that a group of supporters of Mahinda attacked the protesters outside the 'MainaGoGama', a protest site near Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister.
The tents opposite Temple Trees were dismantled by a mob, Lanka First, it added.
The Colombo National Hospital said at least 16 people were admitted to the hospital so far following the incident, Colombo Gazette reported.
The police formed a human chain to prevent the protesters from entering GotaGoGama. However, the mob pushed their way past the police human chain and attacked GotaGoGama.
Riot police called in to manage the situation.
Opposition leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa visited the GotaGoGama protest site to assess the situation. He was also attacked by the protesters, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.
A curfew was enforced in Colombo with immediate effect after the violence.
The 'MainaGoGama' protest site was set up demanding the resignation of Mahinda.
Hundreds of supporters of the Prime Minister have been brought in buses while some others marched to the Temple Trees to show support to the premier against the call for his resignation, Colombo Page news portal reported.
The demonstrators insisted that Rajapaksa remain in office and not resign.
-
Sri Lanka crisis: PM Rajapaksa says ready to make 'any sacrifice' for people
Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday said he is ready to make "any sacrifice" for the people amidst reports that the Sri Lankan Prime Minister may offer to stand down, as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country. His younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, though wanting his resignation had not directly conveyed his wish.
-
Putin Says Russia fighting in Ukraine as it did in World War II
Russian President Vladimir Putin justified his faltering 10-week-old invasion of Ukraine as a battle comparable to the fight against Nazi Germany as he presided over his annual display of military might on Moscow's Red Square. This year's display includes 11,000 troops and weaponry including tanks, air-defense systems and nuclear-missile launchers. A planned flyover by military jets and helicopters was canceled because of cloudy weather conditions, state-run Tass news service reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
-
Musk's 'Japan will cease to exist' tweet provokes anger, but not just at him
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet on Japan's low birthrate triggered a flood of sarcasm and anger as the billionaire suggested that the island nation will “eventually cease to exist” if the current trend continues. Japan's population peaked in 2008 and has been on a decline since then due to the low total fertility rate (TFR).
-
Ukraine won't allow Russia to 'appropriate' WWII victory over Nazism: Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukraine would not allow Russia to appropriate victory in World War II, speaking on the anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany. Both Ukraine and Russia have likened actions by the other side's army to those of Nazi Germany, whose defeat by the Soviet Union in 1945 is celebrated in ex-Soviet countries on May 9.
-
Trudeau meets Zelensky, commits Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and participated in the ceremony marking the re-opening of Canada's Embassy in Kyiv, during a surprise visit there on Sunday. Canada announced it will temporarily remove trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for a year. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics