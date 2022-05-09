Sri Lanka crisis: PM Rajapaksa says ready to make 'any sacrifice' for people
- Rajapaksa, 76, under intense pressure from within his own Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) ranks to resign, was gathering his supporters to apply counterpressure not to stand down.
Mahinda Rajapaksa on Monday said he is ready to make "any sacrifice" for the people amidst reports that the Sri Lankan Prime Minister may offer to stand down, as pressure mounts on the embattled government led by his younger brother and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to form an interim administration to overcome the worst economic crisis facing the country.
Rajapaksa, 76, under intense pressure from within his own Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) ranks to resign, was gathering his supporters to apply counterpressure not to stand down.
His younger brother, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, though wanting his resignation had not directly conveyed his wish. The President wants his resignation enabling him to go for a government of national unity, an interim arrangement till the present economic crisis could be dealt with, sources said.
"I am ready to make any sacrifice for the people," Lanka First, a leading news network in the country, quoted Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as telling his supporters, indicating his intent to step down.
Mahinda Rajapaksa made these remarks on Monday during an event at Temple Trees, the official residence of the Prime Minister, as Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party's members gathered at his official residence to urge him not to step down.
“He may not offer direct resignation," Dayasiri Jayasekera, a ruling coalition dissident told PTI.
“What I feel is he would say I have no responsibility for the present crisis, so no reasons for me to resign," Jayasekera said, adding that he would put the ball on Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s court as if to say sack me if you want. Despite mounting pressure, Gotabaya, 72, and Prime Minister Mahinda have refused to quit office.
Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Rajapaksa clan strongman, faced public wrath on Sunday in the sacred city of Anuradhapura. He was hooted and catcalled by the angry public who are on the streets demanding fuel, cooking gas and an end to power cuts.
The protesters want the entire Rajapaksa family to quit politics and return what they alleged stolen assets of the country.
The powerful Buddhist Clergy too had pressured the resignation of the prime minister and the Cabinet to pave the way for an interim government.
On Sunday, Sri Lanka's main Opposition SJB said that it has rejected an offer by embattled President Gotabaya to its leader Sajith Premadasa to head an interim government, amid continued political uncertainty in the country which is now under a state of emergency.
Jayasekera said the dissident group’s 11 party alliance would hold further talks on Monday on ways to end the crisis.
He was hopeful of the interim government formation should Mahinda Rajapaksa resign.
The public protests gain momentum every day as petrol and gas queues get longer. The prospect of extending the current number of hours for power cuts is also looming.
On Sunday, extensive talks were held in the initiative by the lawyers’ body, Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL). They advocate a unity government limited to a cabinet of 15 members for a period of 18 months during which a plethora of constitutional reforms is to take place.
In a special Cabinet meeting on Friday, President Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight. This is the second emergency declared in just over a month.
The economic crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.
Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9, as the government ran out of money for vital imports; prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed and there are acute shortages in fuel, medicines and electricity supply.
-
Putin Says Russia fighting in Ukraine as it did in World War II
Russian President Vladimir Putin justified his faltering 10-week-old invasion of Ukraine as a battle comparable to the fight against Nazi Germany as he presided over his annual display of military might on Moscow's Red Square. This year's display includes 11,000 troops and weaponry including tanks, air-defense systems and nuclear-missile launchers. A planned flyover by military jets and helicopters was canceled because of cloudy weather conditions, state-run Tass news service reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
-
Musk's 'Japan will cease to exist' tweet provokes anger, but not just at him
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's tweet on Japan's low birthrate triggered a flood of sarcasm and anger as the billionaire suggested that the island nation will “eventually cease to exist” if the current trend continues. Japan's population peaked in 2008 and has been on a decline since then due to the low total fertility rate (TFR).
-
Ukraine won't allow Russia to 'appropriate' WWII victory over Nazism: Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Monday that Ukraine would not allow Russia to appropriate victory in World War II, speaking on the anniversary of the Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany. Both Ukraine and Russia have likened actions by the other side's army to those of Nazi Germany, whose defeat by the Soviet Union in 1945 is celebrated in ex-Soviet countries on May 9.
-
Trudeau meets Zelensky, commits Canada’s unwavering support for Ukraine
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and participated in the ceremony marking the re-opening of Canada's Embassy in Kyiv, during a surprise visit there on Sunday. Canada announced it will temporarily remove trade tariffs on Ukrainian imports for a year. He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly.
-
Ukraine war: Vladimir Putin says Russian forces defending 'motherland'
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday Russian forces were defending their 'motherland' in Ukraine. Speaking at the annual Victory Day parade on Moscow's Red Square marking the anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, Putin said the military intervention in Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea".
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics