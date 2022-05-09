Sri Lanka crisis: Opposition party rejects president Rajapaksa’s offer to form interim govt
The main opposition party in Sri Lanka - Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) said on Sunday that it rejected an offer by embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to its leader Sajith Premadasa to head an interim government, amid continued political uncertainty in the country caused by the worst-ever economic crisis.
“Our leader refused to accept the president’s offer,” Tissa Attanayake, the national organiser for SJB told reporters.
Rajapaksa made a phone call to both Premadasa and Harsha de Silva, the SJB economic guru, on the prospect of forming an interim government, a demand endorsed by the powerful Buddhist clergy as well as the group which had broken away from the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) coalition.
But to no avail.
Premadasa, 55, has already announced in the past that he would not be a party to any government headed by the two Rajapaksas - Gotabaya and his brother, PM Mahinda.
The SJB announced on Saturday that they would back the proposal from the lawyers’ body, Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL), which advocated for the set up of an interim government for a period of 18 months with a move to abolish the presidential system of governance.
They had also called for the repealing of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution which conferred unfettered powers to the president in 2020.
The BASL called for the restoration of the 19 Amendment to the Constitution which had empowered parliament over the president. The SJB is going to have a discussion with the BASL on this proposal, leader Harin Fernando said.
The 19A adopted in 2015 pruned presidential powers by empowering the parliament above the executive president. But it was scrapped after Gotabaya won the November 2019 presidential election.
SL in talks with AIIB for emergency funding
The China-backed Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is considering granting $100 million in emergency support to Sri Lanka, the country’s finance ministry said on Sunday.
Sri Lanka has requested foreign-exchange liquidity support for state banks from the lender, it said in a statement.
The multilateral AIIB, founded in 2014 to promote infrastructure investing throughout Asia, draws most of its funding from China.
China is Sri Lanka’s largest bilateral lender, with an outstanding balance of $6.5 billion mostly lent over the past decade for large infrastructure projects, including highways, a port, an airport and a coal power plant.
Pakistan PM labels extension of army chief tenure talks as 'premature': Report
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday labelled rumours about the extension of the army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as "premature". Bajwa has been serving as Chief of the Army Staff of the Pakistan Army since November 2016. The four-star general, Bajwa, was granted an extension in June 2020, five months before he was due to retire. Earlier, the Pakistan army had denied speculations about his extension of the tenure.
Thousands of security forces on alert ahead of Philippine polls
Filipinos vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte's successor, a vice-president, 12 senators, hundreds of congressmen and thousands of governors, mayors and provincial and city councillors. Three months of divisive campaigning ended on Saturday, with Marcos and Leni Robredo, the human rights lawyer who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice-presidential contest making final bids to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages. The security deployment involves around 48,000 soldiers and 16,000 police, officials said.
More than 60 feared dead in bombing of Ukrainian school
More than 60 people were feared dead Sunday after a Russian bomb flattened a school being used as a shelter, Ukrainian officials said, while Moscow's forces kept up their attack on defenders inside Mariupol's steel plant in an apparent race to capture the city ahead of Russia's Victory Day holiday. Authorities said about 90 people had been taking shelter in the basement. U.S. first lady Jill Biden met with her Ukrainian counterpart.
Ukraine crisis: Sifting the facts from diplomatic fictions after 75 days of war
Washington: As G7 countries ramped up sanctions against Russia on Sunday, and Russian President Vladimir Putin prepared to address the nation on Victory Day on Monday, the war in Ukraine is at an inflection point — and the gap between the fiction that marks diplomatic statements and facts on the ground has never been starker. This also means that the risks of escalation today are possibly much higher than at any point in the war.
G7 holds call with Zelensky as US sanctions Russia
A day before Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to give a major address on Russia's Victory day amid the war in Ukraine, leaders of G7 countries on Sunday held virtual talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and commemorated the 77th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, as the US ramped up sanctions against Russia for the invasion of its neighbour.
