Indian man falls to death from three-storey building in Bahrain

The incident took place in Gudaibiya city and the man was identified as Aseer, according to the Gulf Daily News.

india Updated: Oct 01, 2018 16:42 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Manama
According to eye witnesses, the man was found dead at around 7.30 am. Police were investigating the incident.(Getty Images/Picture for representation)

An Indian man plunged to his death from the top of a three-storey building in Bahrain on Monday, local media reported.

The incident took place in Gudaibiya city and the man was identified as Aseer, according to the Gulf Daily News.

According to eye witnesses, the man was found dead at around 7.30 am. Police were investigating the incident.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 16:42 IST

