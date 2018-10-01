Indian man falls to death from three-storey building in Bahrain

An Indian man plunged to his death from the top of a three-storey building in Bahrain on Monday, local media reported.

The incident took place in Gudaibiya city and the man was identified as Aseer, according to the Gulf Daily News.

According to eye witnesses, the man was found dead at around 7.30 am. Police were investigating the incident.

