Indian semiconductor chips soon, no nuclear blackmail anymore: PM Modi's Independence Day speech | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, declared that India “will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore” and vowed to end what he called the “injustice” of the Indus Waters Treaty. PM Narendra Modi addresses nation from Red Fort on 79th Independence day(YouTube/DD News)

In this 12th consecutive speech, the Prime Minister also pushed for greater self-reliance, hailing the armed forces for successful Operation Sindoor. He further outlined the plans for advances in technology and semiconducter sector as part of his vision for a developed India by 2047. Here are top quotes from PM Modi's speech from the Red Fort today:

‘Big Diwali gift’

PM Modi announced that the government will roll out the next generation of GST reforms by Diwali this year, promising what he called a “bahut bada tohfa” (big gift) for all Indians.

The reforms, he said, will focus on rationalising tax slabs and reducing GST rates on essential and everyday-use items to provide direct relief to households and boost consumption.

“By this Diwali, you will see a new, simplified GST structure that makes life easier for the common man and strengthens our economy,” Modi said, adding that the changes will also enhance compliance and transparency.

“This Diwali, I am going to make it a double Diwali for you... Over the past eight years, we have undertaken a major reform in GST... We are bringing next-generation GST reforms. This will reduce the tax burden across the country,” he stated.

‘ ₹ 15,000 in first private job’

During his address, Modi announced that young men and women securing their first job in the private sector will receive ₹15,000 from the government under the newly launched Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana.

“My country’s youth, today is 15th August, and on this very day, we are launching a scheme worth ₹1 lakh crore for the youth of our country. From today, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana is being implemented... Under this scheme, young men and women getting their first job in the private sector will receive ₹15,000 from the government. Companies that create more employment opportunities will also be given incentive amounts. The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana will create nearly 3.5 crore new employment opportunities for the youth,” Modi said.

‘Won’t tolerate nuclear blackmail’, asserts PM Modi

Narendra Modi on Friday reiterated that India will not bow down to “nuclear blackmail”, declaring that the country has resolved to stand firm against any such threats.

“India has decided that it will not tolerate nuclear threats anymore, we won't fall for any blackmail,” PM Modi said, while addressing the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day.

He also linked the issue to the Indus Waters Treaty, saying, “India has now decided, blood and water will not flow together. The people have come to realize that the Indus Waters Treaty is unjust. Water from the Indus River system has been irrigating the lands of the enemy, while our own farmers have suffered. What kind of agreement is this that has caused such immense loss to our farmers for the past seven decades?”

Push for atmanirbharta

Calling dependence on other countries “a recipe for disaster”, Modi said India must remain vigilant to avoid the trap of habitual reliance. “‘Aatmanirbharta’ is not just confined to import, export, rupee, pound and dollar,” he said, adding that the concept covers a broader spectrum of national resilience.

The Prime Minister said the government is taking steps to make India self-reliant in energy, with initiatives in the solar, hydrogen and nuclear sectors.

Operation Sindoor

Modi praised the armed forces for the success of Operation Sindoor, in the wake of April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. “After April 22, we gave full freedom to the forces to choose the planning, target and timing, and our forces did something that never happened for decades… went inside the enemy territory and destroyed terrorist infrastructure,” he said.

"I am very proud that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am getting the opportunity to salute the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Our brave jawans punished the enemy beyond its imagination… Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage,” Modi added. He said the destruction in Pakistan was so severe that “new revelations are being made every day and new information is coming out daily”.

Blood and water, nuclear blackmail

The Prime Minister linked his stance on nuclear threats with a renewed approach to the Indus Waters Treaty, describing it as long overdue. He said the arrangement had caused significant harm to Indian farmers while benefiting the enemy.

On nuclear threats, he said India would no longer be swayed by coercion.

Information and technology push

Highlighting the government’s focus on technology, Modi cited the semiconductor sector as a case in point. “The idea of semiconductor factory came forth 50-60 years ago… You would be surprised to know that the idea of semiconductor was killed in the womb 50-60 years ago. We lost 50-60 years,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the country is now working in “mission mode” in the semiconductor sector, with made-in-India chips expected in the market by the end of this year. He said the 21st century is a technology-driven century, and nations that excel in technology achieve success.