The widening scandal involving technology giant Nvidia and its business ties to China has drawn in senior Indian-American executive Jay Puri. The Information, an American technology industry-focused publication, reported that Puri, 71, oversaw chip sales to Alice Huang, who has been at the centre of the scandal after it emerged that US intelligence agencies reportedly believed she was a Chinese intelligence asset.

Indian-American executive Jay Puri. (Nvidia)

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The revelations about Jensen Huang’s extramarital relationship with Alice Huang forced him to resign as Nvidia CEO last week.

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According to short-selling investment firm Muddy Waters, Puri, 71, who joined Nvidia in 2005 and ran its global sales operation for nearly two decades, effectively served as the company’s third-in-command, after Jensen Huang and acting CEO Colette Kress. He stepped down at the end of June and stayed on as a senior adviser.

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{{^usCountry}} Puri’s exit followed reported tensions at the top of Nvidia. Earlier this year, during a prep call ahead of the AI summit in New Delhi, Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison Huang reportedly called him out over what she saw as poor planning after her father suddenly pulled out of the event. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Puri’s exit followed reported tensions at the top of Nvidia. Earlier this year, during a prep call ahead of the AI summit in New Delhi, Jensen Huang’s daughter Madison Huang reportedly called him out over what she saw as poor planning after her father suddenly pulled out of the event. {{/usCountry}}

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According to people familiar with the matter, Puri interrupted to tell her he could answer her concerns if she stopped shouting at him. Separately, Jensen Huang reportedly berated Puri in a closed-door meeting, telling him he hoped he would die. Before Nvidia, Puri spent 22 years at Sun Microsystems, rising to play a leadership role in its Asia-Pacific business. He holds engineering degrees from the University of Minnesota and Caltech and an MBA from Harvard.

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The Daily Telegraph reported that Puri is married to Cenly Chen, a technology executive who worked for a firm whose employees were involved in the illegal sale of $2.5 billion worth of data servers with Nvidia graphics processing units to customers in China through a Singaporean front company.

There was no immediate response from Puri.

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In March, the US government brought charges against three people linked to Chen’s former company, Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI), for the illegal sales. Chen was not directly named as a defendant in a class action suit filed against SMCI.

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According to Muddy Waters, plaintiffs alleged that as a senior executive at SMCI, Chen likely knew of the company’s illicit activities. Chen faces no criminal charges, and Super Micro has denied that she controlled its Nvidia relationship.

Nvidia faces increasing scrutiny over the actions of Jensen Huang and the firm’s business ties to China. Jensen Huang is expected to testify in Washington in front of lawmakers regarding semiconductor export controls and his relationship with Alice Huang.