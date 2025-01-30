India-Nepal Friendship Festival from Feb 5

The Department of Culture, Uttar Pradesh, will organise ‘India-Nepal Friendship Festival’ from February 5 to 23 to strengthen the shared cultural bond between the two countries. The goal of the festival is to preserve the region’s rich cultural heritage and promote patriotism, particularly among the youth and students. (Sourced)

Artistes from Nepal and Uttar Pradesh will present music, folk songs, and dances as part of the celebration. The festival will commence on February 5 in Siddharthnagar and will travel through Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, and conclude in Pilibhit on February 23.

Minister of culture and tourism Jaiveer Singh said the festival aims to strengthen the bilateral relations between India and Nepal while promoting cultural, social, and diplomatic ties. The event will showcase a variety of cultural performances, art exhibitions, music, dance, and traditional cuisine, highlighting the centuries-old relations and shared culture of both the countries.

There are many shared heritage of language, religion, customs, and festivals between India and Nepal which makes this festival even more special. It provides a platform for citizens of both the nations to come together, deepening the sense of friendship and cooperation. A nodal officer has been appointed by the Department of Culture for the successful execution of the event.

The district administration of these districts have made necessary security arrangements for the festival, and plans have been made to ensure safety throughout the festival.

Box

Cultural Journey

February 5-7: Siddharth University, Siddharthnagar

February 11: Jawahar Lal Nehru P.G. College, Maharajganj

February 13: Buddha P.G. College, Kushinagar

February 15: S.S.B. Ground, Balrampur

February 17: Jagjit Inter College, Shravasti

February 19: Lord Buddha Inter College, Bahraich

February 21: Government Eklavya Ashram Paddhati Inter College / Integrated Tribal Development Project Campus, Lakhimpur Kheri

February 22-23: Gandhi Stadium, Drummond Inter College, Pilibhit