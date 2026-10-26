'Indians don't create disturbance on streets': Piyush Goyal's praise for diaspora amid Europe protests

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Monday stated that the Indian community is a "peace-loving one" and that Indians "do not go on the street and create disturbance to society."

Goyal's remarks in Berlin come amid ongoing protests in France, Italy and other parts of Europe. (Bloomberg)

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Goyal's remarks in Berlin come amid ongoing protests in France, Italy and other parts of Europe. The minister's comments also come against the backdrop of a protest movement in India against the Election Commission.

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"Important statistic is, how well you are respected in this country...Good part is you are very wanted, very welcome here. They know you don't indulge in vandalism. They know you don't go on the streets and create disturbance to society, like we are seeing in other parts of Europe. They know that the Indian people and the Indian community are peace-loving. They live with their families, they care for their families," said Goyal, adding that there may be certain exceptions which are "beyond our control."

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Goyal also added that members of the Indian community living abroad could help expand opportunities for children in India through mentorship, digital training and career guidance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing an interaction with the Indian diaspora in Berlin, Goyal also added that members of the Indian community living abroad could help expand opportunities for children in India through mentorship, digital training and career guidance. {{/usCountry}}

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The union minister was in Germany from October 22 to 24 for an official visit focused on strengthening bilateral trade, investment and industrial cooperation.

Europe sees wave of protests

In France, students and youth continue to protest over the rising living costs, wages and public services. As per Reuters, 70,000 police officers were deployed, 1,314 people arrested, and around 50 police officers have been injured during the clashes.

Also Read | Violent clashes, slogans, tear gas and blaze: Another weekend of unrest sweeps Europe

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Furthermore, as per the French interior ministry, around 410,000 people participated in the rallies against the government.

Italy also witnessed similar demonstrations on October 24 amid discontent over the war and rising living costs. Clashes broke out between police and protesters in Turin, Rome and Bologna, while demonstrations in Milan remained peaceful.