India's engagement with G7 stands on its own, govt looking forward to COP26: MEA
Prime Minister Narendra Modi participates in the first Outreach Session of the G7 Summit virtually.(PTI)
India’s engagement with G7 stands on its own, govt looking forward to COP26: MEA

  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was understanding and supportive of PM Modi’s decision to attend the G7 summit virtually, the ministry of external affairs said on Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 13, 2021 07:38 PM IST

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson conveyed to the Indian government that he was disappointed for not being able to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi in person at the G7 summit, the ministry of external affairs said on Sunday. P Harish, additional secretary (economic relations) at the MEA, said that Johnson, however, was understanding and supportive of PM Modi’s decision to attend the G7 summit virtually, reported news agency ANI.

Harish said India’s engagement with G7 and other guest countries stands on its own, and, for the first time, India has engaged in ministerial and working-level tracks as a guest country. He further added that India’s engagement was fruitful, productive and the government hopes to take forward the engagement in various initiatives, including in the run-up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, scheduled for November.

G7 nations comprise the US, UK, Germany, France, Canada, Italy and Japan. The UK holds the presidency for G7 Leaders’ Summit 2021 and has invited India, along with Australia, South Korea and South Africa, as guest countries.

Also Read | G7 demands Covid origin study in China, calls on Beijing to respect human rights

PM Modi attended outreach sessions at the G7 summit virtually from India where he made a pitch for a coordinated global response against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and future pandemics with the mantra of “One earth, one health”. The prime minister also sought support for the proposal, initiated by India and South Africa, at the World Trade Organization (WTO) for a waiver of patent protections for Covid-19 vaccines and technologies.

The three-day summit concluded on Sunday as G7 leaders adopted US President Joe Biden’s ‘build back better’ mantra, vowing to end pandemic and combat climate change. In a 25-page communique, the G7 pledged to work together to promote their “shared values as open societies in the international system.”

“We were joined in Cornwall by the Leaders of Australia, India, the Republic of Korea and South Africa, with whom we have agreed a shared statement on the value and role of open societies. We will continue to work together with these and all our partners in tackling global challenges,” the communique read.

