India's first 8-lane expressway tunnel under a tiger reserve to open in Rajasthan's Kota. All about it

India’s first eight-lane highway tunnel, constructed below a tiger reserve in Rajasthan’s Kota district on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, is set to open for all vehicular traffic in August, with safety trials currently underway. The tunnel is expected to substantially reduce travel time on the Delhi-Vadodara stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. (Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

The 4.9-kilometre twin-tube tunnel, located beneath the Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve (MHTR) in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Vadodara section of the expressway, has already been opened for cars and emergency vehicles following the completion of safety inspections. The authorities will only allow heavy vehicles and all other traffic after completing additional evaluations of safety systems and mobile network connectivity within the tunnel.

"The eight-lane highway tunnel on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway beneath MHTR has not yet been officially opened for all vehicle categories. Currently, only trials are underway with light vehicles such as cars," project director Sandeep Agrawal from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in Kota told news agency PTI.

While the civil work on the tunnel is nearly complete, other ongoing work inside the tunnel is being conducted alongside regular testing, he added.

Agrawal noted that the tunnel is expected to officially open for all vehicle categories in August, following directives from the Union Ministry.

The tunnel is expected to substantially reduce travel time on the Delhi-Vadodara stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway by eliminating nearly 25 km of winding road through the reserve.

Officials anticipate that once the entire expressway is fully operational, the overall travel time between Delhi and Vadodara could be reduced from approximately 20-22 hours to about 10-12 hours.

What is special about the tunnel? According to NHAI officials quoted by PTI, the tunnel has been constructed entirely beneath the tiger reserve to avoid disturbing wildlife movement and to preserve the forest ecosystem.