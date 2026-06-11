First ‘Made in India’ Airbus C-295 aircraft completes maiden test flight from Vadodara

India on Wednesday conducted the maiden test-flight of country's first "Made in India" Airbus C295 military transport aircraft from the Final Assembly Line (FAL) in Vadodara. First 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight. (X/Airbus Defence)

The event marks a significant milestone for the country's aviation and defence manufacturing sectors, with the successful test flight representing a major leap forward for the C295 programme and the government's "Make in India" initiative.

"The first 'Made in India' Airbus C295 military transport aircraft has conducted its first test flight from the Final Assembly Line in Vadodara, marking a milestone for Indian aviation and defence. This maiden test flight is a crucial step in the aircraft's post production testing process," Airbus Defence said in a social media post.

Also Read: Modi's 'Congress growth rate' jibe as PM marks 13th year in office: 'Nation’s destiny changed in 2014'

The aircraft is the first of 40 C295 aircraft to be built in India under a partnership between Airbus and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the Indian Air Force.