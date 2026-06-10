Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Congress party for leaving the country in "an abyss of helplessness, destitution and inferiority complex" due to sluggish economic growth when it was in power from the 1950s to the 1980s. Modi, while addressing the NDA leaders' meeting at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, said that although Congress was responsible for India's slow growth for years, the country's vast Hindu population was instead blamed for it. PM Modi has become India's longest-serving Prime Minister.

PM Modi said that instead of the sluggish growth rate being called the "Hindu growth rate", a term that was, according to him, used cunningly for years, it should be called the "Congress growth rate".

The Prime Minister said that the country's growth picked up pace only when Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA government came into power.

"The Congress had plunged the country into an abyss of helplessness, destitution, and an inferiority complex. The nation was conditioned to believe that development in India inevitably moves at a snail's pace, that rapid growth was simply not possible here. With great cunning, this sluggish growth was labelled the 'Hindu Growth Rate', implying that while the style, responsibility, and failure were all Congress's, the stigma was pinned on the country's vast Hindu population," said PM Modi, who became the longest-serving Prime Minister for India, on June 10, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru.

"In reality, this phenomenon should have been named "Congress Growth Rate." This "Congress Growth Rate" was characterised by a complete absence of governance, policy, intent, and decisiveness. It was under Atal ji's leadership that the NDA government first came to power; only then did we catch a glimpse of what accelerated development looks like. Unfortunately, however, in 2004, the country was once again caught in a vortex of instability and the stranglehold of the Congress," he added.

PM Modi alleged that Congress dragged the country into multi-crore-rupee scams.

"The nation's destiny changed again when the NDA government was formed in 2014. The country witnessed the pace of development when intent, policy, and decision-making align and work in unison. The nation saw tasks that used to take decades being accomplished in mere months," he said.

Modi said India has made massive progress on the manufacturing front and has undertaken significant work for farmers and specially abled people, ensuring that no one was left behind over the last 12 years.

PM Modi asked that if so much could be achieved in 12 years, why it did not happen over the preceding decades.

"This illustrates the difference between the Congress-era growth rate and the NDA-era growth rate. One system kept people waiting; today's system delivers results. One system used to stall and derail work; today's system ensures that work gets done on time and on a massive scale. The story from 2014 to 2026 is not merely a tale of statistics. It is the story of an India that has, for the first time, begun to run at its full potential, an India that sets ambitious goals and works tirelessly to achieve them," he said