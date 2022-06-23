Home / India News / India’s new Covid cases top 13K-mark, biggest spike in over 120 days: Top points
India’s new Covid cases top 13K-mark, biggest spike in over 120 days: Top points

  • Maharashtra reported 3,260 cases and three Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases in the state, capital Mumbai accounted for over 1,600.
The daily positivity rate is 2.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 per cent.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Jun 23, 2022 10:17 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

India reported 13,313 Covid cases in the last 24 hours - eight per cent higher than yesterday and the first time daily new cases have breached the 13,000-mark since February 25. The country also reported 38 Covid-related deaths - up from 13 yesterday. Daily new cases have spiked over the past two months - 2,022 were reported on May 23 and 2,527 on April 23.

Top updates on India's Covid situation today:

> Active cases have jumped by over 2,300 in 24 hours according to health ministry data. There are now nearly 84,000 active Covid cases in the country - the most since early March.

> The daily positivity rate is 2.03 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 per cent.

> Maharashtra reported 3,260 cases and three Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the new cases in the state, capital Mumbai accounted for over 1,600.

> National capital Delhi reported 928 cases in 24 hours and a positivity rate of 7.08 per cent. The city also reported three Covid-related deaths on Wednesday.

> Chhattisgarh reported 130+ cases in 24 hours. Telangana reported 434 and Goa 156 new cases on Wednesday. According to a report by news agency PTI, Gujarat logged over 400 fresh cases in the last 24 hours and Madhya Pradesh 49.

> Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij has tested positive for Covid for a second time. Vij first tested positive in December 2020, two weeks after he was administered the first dose of Covaxin as part of the vaccine's Phase III trials.

> Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and governor BS Koshyari have also tested positive. The chief minister is understood to be in isolation at home as he deals with a political crisis, while the governor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital.

