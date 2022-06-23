Uptick in Covid cases but no stringent curbs needed as of now, says Delhi govt
Delhi reported 928 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Wednesday, down from 1,383 infections recorded on Tuesday, according to the Delhi government bulletin even as officials maintained that no stringent restrictions will be imposed as of now in view of an uptick in cases over the past few weeks since both hospitalisations and fatalities have stayed low.
According to the bulletin, 19,165 tests were conducted on Tuesday as compared to 13,099 on Wednesday. The positivity rate, however, stayed largely the same at 7.08% on Wednesday as compared to 7.22% the day before.
However, hospitalisations of the infection continue to remain minimal, and most beds in reserved facilities were vacant on Wednesday, reaffirming the milder nature of infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that’s dominant in Delhi at the moment. Nearly 97.23% of Delhi’s 9,506 hospital beds kept aside for Covid-19 patients were vacant on Wednesday. Three people also died of the infection on Wednesday, according to the bulletin.
“With the current numbers, we will not be imposing any restrictions for now. The only thing we are stressing on is the use of masks. Number of cases may be rising but hospitalisations and deaths are very low,” said a senior health department official.
A second official said that the government is closely monitoring the spread of Covid-19. “During the last spike in cases (in January) also, the numbers rose for a short period, and then started declining. The number of hospital admissions was low and so was the death count. People were easily recovering within 5-7 days. We are observing a similar trend now. We are a little concerned about the presence of new variants or sub-lineages, such as BA.4 or BA.5, which have been found in other cities,” said another health official.
Health experts also said that harsh restrictions might not be the best way to manage surges.
Dr Atul Mathur, executive director, interventional cardiology and chief of cath lab at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, said that since the prevalent Omicron variant is not causing symptoms as serious as those caused by the Delta variant, the restrictions need not be as stringent.
“In closed spaces such as Metros, malls or cinema halls, etc, overcrowding should be avoided,” Dr Mathur said.
Dr Sumit Ray, head of the department of critical care medicine at Holy Family Hospital, also said, “The cases are surely rising but we need to focus on the hospitalisation and death rate, which continues to be low. Closing down the economy is definitely not the best solution because that will have a greater impact on society. People should be allowed to go about their business.”
-
Selection battles: Courts are offering athletes a direct lifeline
The courts seem to have become the new playground for Indian athletes to seek selection into the India team. At least, this is what recent trends suggest as more and more athletes are moving courts against their respective federations alleging ‘unfair selections’ and ‘inconsistent policies.’
-
Fourth innings Test chases no longer a drab affair
In consecutive home Tests against New Zealand, England have chased down 277 at Lord’s and 299 at Trent Bridge. Earlier this year, South Africa chased 240 in Johannesburg and 212 in Cape Town to bounce back from 0-1 down to win the series against India. Thus, four times in the last six months teams have successfully achieved tough fourth-innings chases. Individual batting too has been impressive. Four out of the five highest scores in the fourth innings in the last 10 years have come since 2018—149 in 2018 (KL Rahul at The Oval), 153* (Kusal Perera (SL) in Durban) in 2019, 210* (Kyle Mayers (WI) in Chattogram) in 2021 and 196 (Babar Azam (Pak) v Australia in Karachi) in 2022.
-
Maha crisis: BJP's Bagga files plaint against CM Thackeray for ‘flouting’ Covid
The political situation remains tense in Maharashtra, especially after rebel Sena leader and state minister Eknath Shinde in fresh demands Wednesday, stated that the MVA front is “unnatural” and for the sake of the western state, Sena must exit the alliance that it shares with the Congress party and the NCP.
-
Have high regard for Murmu, but battle is between ideologies: Yashwant Sinha
Explaining his take on “opposing ideologies”, Yashwant Sinha, a former bureaucrat, said that one is “hellbent in throttling the Constitution” and believes the country's President should not have his/her own mind to function but “serve as a rubber stamp to do the government's bidding”.
-
4 Indians to play for Leicestershire in warm-up match ahead of England Test
Four players from the Indian camp will be playing for Leicestershire County Cricket Club during their warm-up match ahead of India's Test match against England. The warm-up game starts on Wednesday at the Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicestershire's home ground that has served as India's training base for the past week.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics