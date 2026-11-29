India and the US continue to negotiate a trade deal based on an interim agreement of February 7, the commerce ministry said on Saturday, underscoring the government’s focus on utilising full potential of operational agreements and prepare industry for the next big deal with the European Union.

People familiar with the development said India would sign the proposed interim bilateral trade agreement only after uncertainties regarding tariffs are put to rest. (@PiyushGoyalOffc/X/ Representational) more less

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The India-EU free trade agreement “is expected to come into effect in early 2027,” the ministry said in a statement, amid preparations for the FTA’s formal signing by mid-December during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Brussels visit. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said the India-EU FTA would come in effect by March or April 2027. “The US trade deal is close to culmination. The process and pathway, which were always something which held back finalising the deal, is now taking some shape,” he had said.

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Commerce ministry outlines both deals

On Saturday, the ministry said: “Under the India-European Union agreement, duties will end upon its entry into force for 70.4% of the EU’s tariff lines, covering 90.7% of India’s export value, with a further 20.3% of tariff lines being phased”.

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{{^usCountry}} “With the US, a framework for an interim agreement was announced on 7 February 2026, and negotiations are ongoing”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “With the US, a framework for an interim agreement was announced on 7 February 2026, and negotiations are ongoing”. {{/usCountry}}

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People familiar with the development said India would sign the proposed interim bilateral trade agreement (BTA) only after uncertainties regarding tariffs are put to rest. They said India has time till January to reply to the USTR‘s recent findings in a probe under the US Trade Act’s Section 301 into structural excess capacity in manufacturing. Besides that, resolution of product-specific Section 232 actions is also required. Although 100% duty on countries buying Russian oil under the Lindsey O. Graham Act is waived, but certainty on this is needed, they added.

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The statement also spoke about the sixth round of negotiations with Canada from 11-20 November, with the objective of securing an agreement with tangible benefits to farmers, industries, businesses and micro, small and medium enterprises. Talks are also underway with Chile, Peru, Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as Mexico and other partners, it added.