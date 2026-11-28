Punjab has won the gold medal for best thematic presentation among all participating states at the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from November 13 to 27. Punjab industries and commerce minister Aman Arora with the Invest Punjab team on the final day of the 45th India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2026, which was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, from November 13 to 27. (X) more

Conceptualised and developed by the Punjab Small Industries & Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC), the 450-square metre pavilion was selected by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) jury for its theme “Vikas aur Virasat”, which blended Punjab’s cultural heritage with its modern industrial capabilities and technological advancements.

Addressing the fair in New Delhi, Punjab industries and commerce minister Aman Arora said the theme “Vikas aur Virasat” reflected a state where heritage and enterprise had always gone together, noting that Punjab’s industrial base – from Ludhiana’s hosiery and bicycles and Jalandhar’s sports goods and hand tools to Mandi Gobindgarh’s steel and Batala’s foundries – was built by families over generations and now comprises 18.12 lakh registered MSMEs.

“This is our industrial virasat,” he added.

He said between March 16, 2022, and November 10, 2026, the state received 10,673 investment proposals (CAFs) worth around ₹2 lakh crore, promising employment for 6,63,410 people.

Global majors such as Tata Steel, Nestle, PepsiCo, Unilever, Cargill, Danone, Linde, Yanmar, Freudenberg, Sunjin, Toppan and Sanathan Textiles have already established operations in the state. He added that investor outreach in India and abroad was now converting commitments into projects on the ground.

Arora further said the state government’s FastTrack Punjab digital single window brought more than 300 services from over 20 departments under one login, with approvals to be granted within 45 working days.

If a department does not decide within the deadline, the approval will be treated as automatically granted. To shape policy around industry needs, the state government constituted 24 sectoral committees that formulated the Industrial and Business Development Policy (IBDP) 2026 and sectoral policies, he added.

These reforms earned Punjab the Top Achiever rating in Ease of Doing Business for 2022 and 2024, Arora said, while adding that Punjab was building industries of the future — auto components, electric vehicles, defence and aerospace, electronics, textiles, food processing, IT and GCCs, and sports goods.

In defence and aerospace, Invest Punjab’s Aerospace and Defence Advisory Forum was matchmaking MSMEs with large buyers, encouraging sourcing and manufacturing from Punjab and supporting technology upgradation. The HUNAR Punjab Portal connects industry with about 1,750 educational and training institutions for jobs, internships and industrial training, the minister detailed.

After his visit to the Punjab Pavilion, he said, “I invite every investor visiting this fair to visit the Punjab Pavilion and meet the Invest Punjab team. The government of Punjab stands with every entrepreneur, from the smallest MSME to the largest investor. I wish all our exhibitors and artisans good business and new partnerships.”