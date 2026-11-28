A day after the Samajwadi Party released its manifesto for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, a social media campaign highlighting the promises that the party made in its 2012 assembly election manifesto but did not fulfil during its 2012-2017 rule surfaced on Friday. The social media campaign points to specific promises made by the Samajwadi Party in its 2012 manifesto . (SOURCED) more

The social media campaign bore the slogan “2012 mein vaada kiya tha, 2017 tak bhul gaye, ab 2027 mein phir naya pran patra?” (Made promises in 2012 but forgot them in 2017, now a new manifesto for 2027?).

The campaign points to specific promises made by the Samajwadi Party in its 2012 manifesto on employment, law and order, farmers, women safety, electricity, education, and development. It says that several of these remained only on paper even after the SP enjoyed a full five-year majority government.

“SP is asking for votes on new promises. We are asking people to check its old promises first. The people of UP have not forgotten 2012-2017 — the riots, the goondagardi, the mafia raj, the power cuts, the fear after 5 pm. These are just a reminder of that reality,” the social media poster said.

After the SP manifesto was unveiled on Thursday, state BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary called it a ‘Dhakosla Patra, Loot Patra, Dhokha Patra’. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said BJP works on track record, while SP works on tape record, and SP should issue a ‘maafinama’, not a manifesto. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya called it a Bhram Patra, a plan for loot and to promote goons and mafias.

In each district, the party plans to highlight local promises — a road that was promised but never built, a college that was announced but never opened, a job promise that never reached the youth, said Dinesh Pratap Singh, chief spokesperson, UP BJP.