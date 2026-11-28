Agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana on Friday toned-down the ongoing protests against the state government over sugarcane state advised price (SAP) and said the prices decided by the government are satisfactory, but the farmers have every right to object. Rana was in Karnal to chair a meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee at the panchayat bhawan. (HT File) more

“There is a system in which the prices are decided in consultation with the union government like for other crops as well. Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini has given ₹430 and ₹450 for next season, which is satisfactory. Even if the farmers demand more, this is their right. If Punjab is giving ₹1 extra, this is due to the elections,” the minister told reporters in Karnal.

Farmers have been protesting at sugar mills across the state, demanding ₹600 SAP and have stopped supplying the crop for crushing at the mills.

Congress party led by former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda will also stage a sit-in outside Shahabad sugar mill on December 1, while farmers will gherao the chief minister’s residence in Kurukshetra the next day.

Rana was in Karnal to chair a meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee at the panchayat bhawan.

The meeting agenda included three old and 10 new complaints, of which 10 were resolved. Two old and one new complaint remained pending.

Earlier in the day, he held a similar meeting at the auditorium of the Kaithal mini secretariat and heard a total of 11 complaints, both old and new.

Eight of these complaints were resolved on the spot, while three were kept pending.