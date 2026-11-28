Determined to avoid a repeat of its poor performance in the 2024 PARAKH (performance assessment, review, and analysis of knowledge for holistic development) assessment, the UT education department has stepped up efforts to assess students’ learning levels through regular competency-based tests in government schools, with a practice paper for Class 8 students conducted on Friday. The exercise marks the implementation of the department’s planned assessment strategy, aimed at identifying learning gaps well before the next national-level assessment. (HT File) more

The exercise marks the implementation of the department’s planned assessment strategy, aimed at identifying learning gaps well before the next national-level assessment. Under the internal arrangement, students will undergo regular weekly tests to evaluate their understanding of concepts, track their progress and identify areas requiring additional academic support.

The initiative follows Chandigarh’s relatively poor showing in the 2024 PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan, which prompted the department to focus on early identification of learning gaps rather than relying only on performance in final examinations.

“The idea is to identify students who are relatively weak in specific competencies and pinpoint the areas where they need support. This will enable teachers to make focused efforts, address their learning gaps and improve overall learning outcomes,” said Nitish Singla, director, school education.

The department has also drawn up a structured assessment plan under its PANACHE (nirantar mulyankan) initiative for Class 8 during the 2026-27 academic session. Three formal assessment cycles have been scheduled — November 3, December 9 and January 20 — in alignment with the framework of the 2027-28 PARAKH assessment.

The assessments will evaluate students’ learning levels, while their academic performance in Classes 6 and 7 will also be considered to provide a broader picture of their progress. Teachers have been directed to evaluate answer sheets within three days and analyse subject-wise and competency-wise gaps, including questions left unanswered or attempted incorrectly.

The exercise is also linked to remedial interventions. Students placed in the lowest performance category will receive one-hour special teaching sessions, with targeted exercises in languages and numeracy.