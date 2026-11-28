Police registered a case on Thursday against two men after social activist Sarabjit Singh alias Rocky Valmiki and his gunman alleged that they were threatened and stopped on the road while returning home in a Thar SUV in Balongi. Rocky identified the man as Yogesh, a resident of Balongi. (HT File) more

Rocky’s family members also sat outside the Balongi police station after the incident and demanded action against the accused.

According to the complaint filed by constable Jagsir Singh, who is deployed as Rocky’s gunman, the two were heading home when they came across a motorcycle parked on the road, with two youths standing beside it. One of the youths stepped in front of their vehicle and blocked their way before hurling abuses at Rocky and threatening him.

Rocky identified the man as Yogesh, a resident of Balongi. Police booked Yogesh and an unidentified accomplice under Sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing simple hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Both accused are yet to be arrested.

Rocky’s family alleged that the attack was linked to his protest against drug trafficking in the area. His wife claimed that he had been on a hunger strike for several days against alleged drug peddlers and that the protest had affected their activities.

The family also alleged that the accused tried to attack Rocky and his gunman because of the protest. Local residents gathered outside the Balongi police station to protest against the incident. The gathering dispersed after the Kharar deputy superintendent of police and the station house officer assured the family of action.

Rocky and his family have also supported the complainant’s family in the rape case against pastor Baljinder Singh. The family was provided security in connection with that.