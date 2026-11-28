Zirakpur police have booked a Kharar-based property dealer on Thursday for allegedly cheating a Baltana businessman of ₹6 lakh by promising to double his investment in real estate and trading. Police said the accused, his wife and Dilshad did not join the inquiry and could not be questioned as their phones were switched off and the office was closed. (HT File) more

Police registered a case under Section 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Rashid Mohammad, who ran RS Apni Property in Sector 123, New Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

The complainant, who runs an office in Govind Vihar, Baltana, told police that his friend introduced him to Mohammad, who claimed to run a property and trading business.

The victim, and several others, invested money into accounts linked to Mohammad, his firm and his wife, Shabana Praveen. He alleged that Mohammad, his wife, partner Dilshad and others cheated the group of ₹4 crore.

According to the complaint, Mohammad met the investors on March 26, 2025, and promised to return their money with profits within a few days. The next day, they found his office closed and his phone switched off. The complainant also alleged that he had earlier run another firm and cheated investors before absconding. The police inquiry found that the victim had paid ₹4 lakh through Google Pay and bank transfers and another ₹2 lakh in cash between November and December 2024.

Police said the accused, his wife and Dilshad did not join the inquiry and could not be questioned as their phones were switched off and the office was closed. Another suspect, Sanjeev Kumar, also failed to appear after police issued him a notice.