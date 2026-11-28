The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Friday demanded a re-examination for the patwari post exclusively for an Amritdhari Sikh candidate who was allegedly barred from appearing in the state exam over ‘kara’ and ‘kirpan’. The patwari recruitment examinations began on November 23 and are scheduled to conclude on November 30. (HT Photo for representation) more

Addressing a presser in Poanta Sahib in Sirmaur district, state BJP minority morcha chief Gurmeet Singh accused Congress of having an “anti-Sikh” mentality and threatened to launch an agitation if the student was not given a chance for re-examination.

Gurmeet demanded an inquiry into the incident at Devbhoomi Institute in Solan and a re-examination of the patwari (revenue official) exam for the affected candidate, Jashandeep Singh, who had travelled from Paonta Sahib to Solan to appear for it.

Gurmeet said if the government fails to hold the re-exam, the BJP minority morcha, along with a large number of Sikhs of Paonta Sahib and the affected student’s family, would stage a dharna in front of the SDM office.

Gurmeet said the Sikh youth told him that the examination centre operator cited “government instructions” for disallowing those articles. However, when asked for the relevant notification, the authorities failed to provide the copy, the party’s minority morcha chief added.

The candidate’s father, Vichitra Singh, who was also present at the press conference, demanded that the government clarify the specific order under which the candidate was barred from the examination. The patwari recruitment examinations began on November 23 and are scheduled to conclude on November 30.

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De condemns the incident

Akali Dal Waris Punjab De has condemned the alleged barring of the Sikh youth from appearing in the examination. ​In a statement, party state media incharge Shamsher Singh Padhri termed the incident a direct attack on Sikh identity. He alleged that Jashandeep was prevented from entering the centre because he was wearing a ‘kara’ and ‘kirpan’.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami on Friday took notice of an incident in Himachal Pradesh’s Una district, where a Sikh candidate, Bibi Rajwinder Kaur, was allegedly barred from appearing for the Patwari recruitment exam for wearing kakaars (Sikh articles of faith). Condemning the act, he termed it a direct infringement on the religious rights of Sikhs.

Dhami said that kakaars are an integral part of the Sikh code of conduct (rehat maryada) and are never separated from a Sikh’s body. He said that these are not merely religious symbols, but a core part of a Sikh’s identity and devotion to the Guru.

Highlighting that the Constitution of India guarantees every citizen the freedom to practice their religion, he asserted that compelling Sikh candidates to remove their articles of faith during any examination or recruitment process is a blatant violation of their constitutional rights.

Dhami urged the authorities to grant the affected candidate a special opportunity to re-appear for the examination so that justice is served to her years of hard work and future prospects.