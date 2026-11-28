Mumbai: The descendants of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, have objected to the union government’s acquisition of around 16 acres of land in Malabar Hill in 1962, claiming the Nizam had never sold any of his properties. The two plots earlier housed the Nizam’s Palace, which was razed to make way for Hyderabad Estate, a premium staff colony and guest house for union government officials and employees (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo) more

In a notice published on November 22, three of the Nizam’s descendants, claiming to his legal heirs, said the “acquisition purportedly made by the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) in respect of survey numbers 363 and 364...is stated to be invalid and not in accordance with the provisions of the Land Acquisition Act”.

The two land parcels, jointly measuring 65,348.33 square metres or 16.148 acres, abut Nepean Sea Road and LD Ruparel Road in Malabar Hills. They earlier housed the Nizam’s palace, which was razed to make way for Hyderabad Estate, a premium staff colony and guest house for union government officers and employees.

“The Nizam was the richest man in the world. He never sold even a single inch of land to anyone,” said Muhammad Afzal Ali Khan, the last Nizam’s great grandson and one of the purported heirs behind the November 22 notice.

Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Bahadur, the seventh and last Nizam, ruled over the State of Hyderabad and Berar from 1911 till 1948, when it was annexed by the Indian government. He had 16 sons and 18 daughters, and he passed away in 1967.

Alongside his great grandson, his other purported heirs who issued the November 22 notice are Sahebzadi Arifa Begum, daughter of Prince Abid Jah Bahadur; Sahebzadi Naseema Begum, daughter of Prince Hashim Jah Bahadur; and Muhammad Afzal Ali Khan son of Nawab Muhammad Iqbal Ali Khan and Sahebzadi Zahida Begum.

Khan said the property cards of the two plots mention the name of the President of India, indicating the land is owned by the union government. “But how is this possible? When we asked our elders, they said that the Nizam had never sold this property to any person, department, government or state,” Khan told Hindustan Times.

Property records independently sourced by Hindustan Times list the last Nizam as the earlier owner of the two plots. Both plots were “purchased” by the central government from the government of Andhra Pradesh in September 1962, the records state. But the notice issued by Khan and others said the two plots were “part of the estate of the VIIth Nizam of Hyderabad and approximately 250 legal heirs are entitled to their respective shares therein in accordance with the principles of Sharia Law”.

“We issued the notice only to inform the public and caution those intending to purchase or create third party interests in the property,” Khan said.

Khan also raised doubts over the sale of Anita Society on another 1.26-acre plot in Malabar Hill, earlier owned by the Nizam.

“Till a few years ago, the property card of the society mentioned the Nizam’s name without brackets, indicating he was the owner. Now some other name is mentioned and his name appears within brackets,” he said.

Khan further alleged that Meraj Begum, daughter-in-law of the Nizam’s son, was misguided to sell the property. “The woman is illiterate and a housewife. An Aurangabad-based company gave her some money and bought the rights from her,” he noted.

In September 2025, a Mumbai-based developer invited objections and suggestions prior to proceeding with the society’s redevelopment.

Mohammed Tameezuddin Ahmed, the advocate for the three legal heirs, refused to divulge any details regarding further legal action in the matter.

HT contacted Rajesh Khare, Special Director General (Project Region Mumbai), CPWD and Rajesh Bhagwani, Chief Engineer (Works-cum-Techno-Legal Quality Assurance), CPWD, but they were unavailable for comments.