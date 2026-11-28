The alleged fraud involving over ₹100 crore in public funds siphoned from bank accounts linked to Haryana’s development and panchayat department has assumed a new dimension. This follows recent cybersecurity advisories issued by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) which warned of sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI) assisted attacks targeting financial and government linked payment systems. ndian Computer Emergency Response Team’s AI cyberattack warnings add new dimension to probe. (HT File) more

Cyber experts from Haryana Police said AI-powered tools could have been used to identify vulnerabilities and gain unauthorised access to computer systems.

Police investigation has so far identified 523 fraudulent bank accounts and 1,897 such transactions. Eight arrests primarily of those whose accounts were used to route the siphoned funds, have been made so far. Police officials have described them as four mule account holders and four mediators.

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Police are also investigating the role of a private company “Austere Systems Ltd,” the technology service provider associated with the development and panchayats department’s payment portal, and the possible lack of due diligence on the part of the bank involved.

Two recent advisories issued by the CERT-In highlighted the growing threat of AI-assisted cyberattacks in India, including attacks on financial institutions, government organisations, technology service providers and academic institutions.

In a November 4 advisory, CERT-In warned about an AI-assisted threat actor identified as “Crafty Falcon” which has been targeting banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) organisations. The advisory said the cyber attackers used machine intelligence to identify targets and operate at high speed, exploiting payment and disbursement systems to carry out unauthorised financial transactions.

The advisory also identified other AI driven offensive security tools, including ARTEX, PentAGI, Cairn and CyberStrikeAI. These tools can automate different stages of a cyberattack, generate customised attack scripts and modify their techniques depending on how the targeted systems respond.

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In a second November 20 advisory, CERT-In highlighted the use of AI-driven Agentic Offensive Frameworks in cyberattacks across different sectors. These AI powered frameworks were being used to scan computer networks for weaknesses, identify possible entry points, attempt credential attacks and gain unauthorised access to systems and data, CERT-In said.

The case has also brought the role of Austere Systems which provided payment portal services to the Haryana development and panchayats department into focus. In its November 25 disclosure under regulation 30 of SEBI (listing obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Austere Systems referred to an investigation into the reported transfer of approximately ₹74.70 lakh from six bank accounts of the Haryana development and panchayats department to a private company.

It stated that it would cooperate with the investigating authorities and provide the required information and documents. In a subsequent disclosure on November 26, the company acknowledged providing payment portal services to the department and referred to media reports concerning an investigation involving approximately ₹100 crore across multiple accounts. The company stated that the matter was under investigation and that no final findings had been reached.

Police officials investigating the case said the role of Austere Systems in operating and maintaining the payment portal, its access controls, and security arrangements were likely to be examined. “So will be the development and panchayats department’s supervision of the portal, authorisation of payments and reconciliation of bank accounts and role of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in account verification, transaction monitoring and execution of payment instructions,’’ said a police official. The police have been able to freeze an amount of over ₹25.20 crore so far, officials said.

Meanwhile chief secretary Anurag Rastogi on Friday directed the information technology, electronics and communications department, National Informatics Centre (NIC) and departments to prepare a comprehensive list of government schemes involving financial disbursements. “Multidisciplinary committees comprising four to five members, including technology experts, NIC representatives, finance officials and senior administrative officers, will be constituted to examine these schemes and identify security gaps,” he said during a review of cyber security controls, digital payment infrastructure and cloud deployment.

Rastogi said the assessment will cover digital payment platforms, technology service providers, software applications and their security audit records.

Additional chief secretary, finance, Sudhir Rajpal said that the state’s financial operations exceed ₹2 lakh crore, making robust technological safeguards and continuous vigilance essential. Even brief lapses in digital security could expose government receipts and disbursements to significant risks, the finance secretary cautioned.