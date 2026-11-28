Mumbai: A committee appointed by the union ministry of education has recommended major changes in the way higher education institutions, including IITs, address student mental health and prevent suicides. The recommendations include appointing dedicated counsellors and visiting psychiatrists in hostels, introducing regular mental health screening from the first year, assigning faculty mentors to groups of 20 to 25 students and making wardens responsible for identifying early signs of distress among students.

The report also calls for reducing academic pressure linked to performance scores, improving student-faculty relationships, creating peer support networks and conducting regular mental wellbeing audits. It stresses that institutions must move away from responding only after a crisis and instead develop a preventive system to identify and address students’ concerns at an early stage.

The report, titled Recommendations of the Committee on Students’ Well-being and Prevention of Student Suicide in HEIs, was received by Dheeraj Singh, Founder, Global IIT Alumni Support Group and IIT Kanpur Alumnus under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The report was prepared by a committee headed by professor Anil Sahasrabudhe, chairman of the National Educational Technology Forum, who was appointed in January after students death at IIT Kanpur. The Ministry of Education accepted the report and, through a letter dated June 17, asked directors of IITs, IIMs, NITs and other centrally funded institutions, along with vice-chancellors of central universities, to examine the recommendations and review their existing student wellbeing systems. This is not the first time when the higher education ministry has issued guidelines for institutions. In 2023, after the death of Darshan Solanki, a student of the IIT Bombay.

The committee has also suggested appointing dedicated wellness professionals at the hostel level, with residential counsellors available round the clock. It has also called for protecting counsellors from excessive workloads through proper supervision and workload management.

The committee has proposed a major change in the role of hostel wardens. Instead of limiting their responsibilities to administration and discipline, wardens should actively interact with students, share meals with them and organise weekly meetings to understand their concerns. Assistant wardens with suitable qualifications should also be appointed to help manage hostel administration and student wellbeing.

The report also recommends creating peer ambassador groups, where trained students can identify signs of distress among their classmates and provide initial support before referring them to professional counsellors.

To address academic stress, the committee has suggested reducing the excessive focus on Cumulative Performance Index (CPI) and giving importance to students’ participation in extracurricular activities. Life skills, resilience, physical fitness and mental fitness should become part of the curriculum. It has also recommended two to three weeks of orientation for students to help them adjust to campus life, develop realistic expectations and build social connections.

The committee has also proposed a national-level monitoring system. Institutions should submit regular information on student wellbeing through a University or Institution Wellness Indicator. The Ministry of Education should create a dashboard to monitor the implementation of these measures. Heads of institutions should conduct quarterly reviews, while third-party mental health audits should be held periodically.

Speaking on the report, Singh said, “Since the Ministry issued its student wellbeing guidelines on 10 July 2023, at least 54 student suicides or unnatural deaths have occurred across IITs, including 18 in the last 12 months. Yet, the committee report offers no institution-wise assessment of compliance or findings on the causes of these deaths. India does not need another set of guidelines; it needs implementation, independent oversight and accountability. Student safety cannot remain a paper exercise.”

Major recommendations from the committee report:

Appoint additional counsellors, visiting psychiatrists and trained social workers. Each hostel should have dedicated wellness professionals available round the clock.

Introduce regular mental health screening from the first year and develop a confidential early warning system using inputs from faculty, hostels and counselling services.

Assign faculty mentors to groups of 20-25 students. Train wardens to identify early signs of distress and appoint qualified assistant wardens to support them.

Reduce excessive focus on Cumulative Performance Index (CPI), recognise extracurricular activities and include life skills, resilience, physical fitness and mental fitness in the curriculum.

Conduct quarterly reviews of student wellbeing by institute heads, introduce third-party mental health audits and create a Ministry-level dashboard to monitor implementation of wellbeing measures.