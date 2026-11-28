Two murders in Ludhiana have sent shock waves across the city. A garment trader was kidnapped and murdered with an icepick over a monetary dispute before his body was dumped in a Bathinda pond, while in another incident, a 32-year-old hosiery worker was hacked to death by four friends in the Daresi area just hours after posting about his own demise on WhatsApp. Garment trader brutally murdered by friend over monetary issue, body dumped in Bathinda pond. (HT) more

A hosiery owner along with his aides kidnapped his friend, a garment trader, over a monetary dispute and brutally murdered him with an icepick before dumping the body in a pond in Rampura Phul in Bathinda. After killing the accused also looted his jewellery.

The victim has been identified as Pankaj Arora, 45, of Naulakha Garden. The police have arrested his friend Micky Ahuja, a hosiery trader from Bindraban Road, along with his two employees, Shiva Jaiswal and Ajay. Their accomplice, Sachin, is still absconding.

According to the police, Pankaj Arora and Mikki Ahuja were friends for over a decade. Pankaj had helped Micky Ahuja financially with ₹1.5 crore. Failing to return the amount, Mikki Ahuja had transferred ownership of his house, worth ₹1.10 crore, at Bindraban Road, while ₹40 lakh is yet to be paid.

According to the police, Pankaj left his house on his scooter at 6.46 pm on November 25, telling his wife that he was going to meet Micky to settle the remaining ₹40 lakh. When he failed to return and his mobile phone became unreachable, his family grew suspicious.

His scooter was subsequently found parked near the slum area of Manna Singh Nagar. The Division Number 4 police received a complaint about his disappearance, following which an investigation was launched. The victim’s family suspected Micky’s involvement in the disappearance.

The police traced the accused’s movement towards Bathinda and alerted the police there, leading to the recovery of Pankaj’s body from the Rampura Phul area.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, city) Alam Vijay Singh stated that Pankaj had been helping Micky financially for nearly 10 years and had lent him around ₹1.5 crore to bail him out of financial crises.

As Pankaj had been pressing for the repayment of the money, the two had reportedly agreed that Micky would transfer ownership of his house on Bindraban Road to Pankaj as part payment.

The house was registered in Pankaj’s name on November 25. However, another ₹40 lakh was still outstanding.

The SHO said Micky decided to eliminate Pankaj rather than repay the remaining amount. He reportedly called him from an unknown number and asked him to meet in Manna Singh Nagar.

Pankaj parked his scooter and approached Micky’s car to discuss the settlement. However, Mikki and his accomplices allegedly overpowered him, tied him up and took him towards Bathinda.

After reaching Rampura Phul, the accused robbed Pankaj of his gold rings, chain and other ornaments before repeatedly stabbing him with an ice pick. They then dumped his body near a roadside water channel and fled.

The DCP added that, along with three of his employees, had allegedly kidnapped Pankaj in a car and taken him to Bathinda after tying him up.

“In the Rampura Phul area, the accused stabbed Pankaj multiple times with an ice pick and dumped his body near a roadside water channel. His mobile phone was also thrown there,” the DCP said.

He added that the police had arrested Micky and two of his accomplices and recovered the weapon used in the murder. The role of the main accused’s family members was also being verified.

The victim’s body was recovered from Rampura Phul and handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination. An FIR under sections 140 (3), 103, 190 and 61(2) BNS has been lodged against the accused.

32-yr-old hosiery worker killed by friends hours after eerie WhatsApp post

Hours after making a post on a WhatsApp group about the demise of a 32-year-old hosiery worker, four friends hacked him to death in Bindra Colony in Jaswant Nagar of Daresi area on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. The assailants also injured the victim’s friend, who was accompanying him.

The victim has been identified as Honey Bansal alias Kalu of Jaswant Nagar. His friend Pawan Kumar is critically injured and admitted to hospital. The police have arrested four accused - including Rahul alias Golu, Prince alias Lalla, Mani and Gaurav.

The chain of events began when the accused posted a photograph of Honey alias Kallu, with the caption ‘RIP’ in a WhatsApp group named ‘Brothers’. Honey took offence to the post, triggering heated exchanges in the group and over phone calls. Although mutual friends initially intervened and brokered a compromise, the dispute flared up again later in the evening.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, City) Alam Vijay Singh stated that by around 12.30 am, the accused had challenged Honey to meet them near the locality. Unaware of the deadly assault awaiting him, Honey left his house on his motorcycle along with his friend Pawan Kumar. When the duo reached Bindra Colony, the accused were waiting for them with sharp-edged weapons.

The four accused launched a vicious attack on the two men, repeatedly striking them with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing the scene. Hearing the commotion, nearby residents rushed out and shifted the injured men to a private hospital, where Honey was declared dead. Pawan’s condition was stated to be critical.

The DCP added that the WhatsApp group, named ‘Brothers’, had been created by Honey and the accused several years ago.

“On Thursday, the accused posted Honey’s photograph in the group with the caption ‘RIP’ as a joke. However, Honey took offence to it, leading to an argument in the group and subsequently over phone calls. With the intervention of other friends, the matter was initially resolved and a compromise was reached. However, by late evening, the dispute erupted again, with the victim and the accused exchanging heated arguments over phone calls and in the WhatsApp group,” the ADCP said.

He added that the accused challenged Honey to meet them near the locality. Around 12.30 am, Honey, accompanied by Pawan, reached Bindra Colony, where the accused were allegedly waiting with sharp-edged weapons. They attacked both men and fled after the assault.

Inspector Jaswinder Singh, SHO of Daresi police station, said the police recorded the statement of Honey’s mother, Santosh Rani, and registered an FIR against the accused.

He said all four accused, who work at different places, had been arrested. During questioning, they admitted to posting Honey’s photograph with the ‘RIP’ caption as a joke and claimed they had no intention of harming him initially. However, the exchange of abuses during the subsequent arguments aggravated the dispute, following which they allegedly decided to attack him.

The police have registered a case under Sections 103, 109, 115(2), 118(1), 191(3) and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).