Lucknow Metro’s ambitious East-West corridor is heading towards a critical construction phase, but getting the project off the ground will be a logistical battle in itself. With four massive tunnel-boring machines (TBMs) expected to arrive in the days to come, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) faces the daunting task of transporting, assembling and deploying the machines in the city’s most congested localities. Four TBMs are planned for the underground section of the 11.165-km Charbagh-Vasant Kunj corridor, with machines expected to arrive in the days to come. (HT FILE PHOTO) more

The challenge is compounded by a 2029 completion target, leaving the corporation with a tight construction schedule to execute nearly 6.5 km of twin underground tunnels beneath the densely populated old city, where narrow roads, closely packed buildings, underground drains and railway infrastructure could slow down construction. That’s why Lucknow Metro has started primary work of mobilising infrastructure before the official ‘shilanyas’ of the project.

Four TBMs are planned for the underground section of the 11.165-km Charbagh-Vasant Kunj corridor, with machines expected to arrive in the days to come. However, before the machines can begin digging, UPMRC will have to manage their transportation through congested roads, unload their components, assemble them at designated sites and prepare launching shafts.

UPMRC MD Sushil Kumar said despite all the challenges, the aim is to complete the project in time and without posing any difficulty for the common man. “The East-West corridor presents a much more complex engineering challenge than the operational North-South corridor. It will pass beneath some of Lucknow’s oldest and most densely populated areas, where tunnelling must be carried out while negotiating existing buildings, foundations, basements, railway infrastructure, drains and underground utilities,” he said. In areas such as Aminabad, Pandeyganj and Chowk, where commercial activity and residential buildings leave little open space, even moving the equipment to construction sites could prove difficult. Barricading, construction vehicles and restrictions around work sites could put additional pressure on already congested roads. The routes to transport soil dug out by these TBMs are planned and discussed with the help of authorities.

UPMRC has already started coordinating with traffic authorities to ensure that diversions and construction schedules do not bring these commercial areas to a standstill. Monitoring nearby buildings, protecting underground utilities and ensuring safety of existing structures will also be essential.

“The corporation will have to synchronise the arrival of machines with the readiness of launching sites, manage movement of heavy vehicles and coordinate traffic diversions. Any delay in transportation, assembly or launching could have a cascading impact on the tunnelling schedule and, consequently, the 2029 completion target,” said a Metro official.

The 11.165-km corridor will comprise approximately 6.52-km underground and 4.6-km elevated sections, with 12 stations — seven underground and five elevated.

Unlike the operational North-South corridor, the East-West alignment will pass beneath some of the oldest and most densely built-up parts from Charbagh to Chowk.

The tunnels will have to negotiate existing buildings, foundations, basements, railway infrastructure, drains and underground utilities. With little scope for widening roads or acquiring additional land, deeper tunnelling and specialised construction techniques have become necessary. Pandeyganj is expected to be the deepest Metro station, not only of Lucknow but of India, reaching approximately 37 metres below the ground at certain points.

With only around 16-17 metres of road width between buildings, there is insufficient space to construct the two tracks side by side. Instead, the tracks will be stacked vertically, with the upper track approximately 22 metres below ground and the lower track nearly 34 to 37 metres deep.

The station’s construction is further complicated by a British-era brick-barrel drain, located around 10 metres below the ground near the Aminabad end, and railway tracks connecting Aishbagh and Lucknow City railway stations near the other end. The Metro tunnels will have to pass beneath these structures while maintaining adequate clearance and protecting existing infrastructure.

The proposed underground station depths are approximately 23 metres at Charbagh, 21 metres at Gautam Buddha Marg, 24 metres at Aminabad, 37 metres at Pandeyganj, 16 metres at City Railway Station, 20 metres at Medical Chauraha and 23 metres at Chowk.

For UPMRC, which completed the North-South corridor in 4.5 years, 36 days ahead of schedule, the East-West project is a considerably different test. This time, the challenge is not just the speed of construction but the complexity of working beneath a densely populated and commercially active city.