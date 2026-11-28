The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) are heading for tough seat-sharing negotiations, with the former eyeing a significantly larger share of the 117 assembly seats, including several constituencies it used to cede to its ally under their previous arrangement. During its 24-year partnership, the saffron party contested 23 seats and the SAD 94. (HT) more

BJP leaders familiar with the matter said the party’s claim of 42-46 seats, nearly double the 23 it contested earlier, was driven by its assessment of its performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This would leave the SAD with roughly 72-75 seats.

During its 24-year partnership, the saffron party contested 23 seats and the SAD 94. The reunion was formalised on Gurpurb on November 24—six years after the split over the three farm laws—at a joint press conference in New Delhi attended by Union home minister Amit Shah, BJP president Nitin Nabin, and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

“Even though the saffron party didn’t win any seat in the Lok Sabha elections, it secured a 19% vote share and is now eyeing several urban and semi-urban segments, which might lead to a turf battle with the ally,” a senior party leader said, requesting anonymity.

The leader added that the party was keen to secure the Dera Bassi, Kharar, Mohali, Garhshankar, Balachaur, Jalandhar Cantonment, Bathinda, Kartarpur, Khanna, Barnala, Patiala Rural, Sahnewal and Mansa seats based on its assessment of its electoral prospects.

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“In the three seats in Mohali district— Kharar, Mohali and Dera Bassi — the BJP secured over 35,000 votes in each segment in the Lok Sabha polls. The demographic changes in these constituencies over the past few years, driven by significant migration from other states, including Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, have added to the party’s confidence,” the leader said.

In Dera Bassi, Darshan Singh Saini, an influential businessman and close aide of Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, is being seen as a frontrunner. However, he faces a strong claim from two-time former MLA NK Sharma, a close aide of the SAD chief.

In Kharar, another seat traditionally contested by the SAD, the BJP got over 38,000 votes in the 2024 LS polls. In Mohali, the BJP wants the seat for its district president Sanjeev Vashisht. The SAD had contested the constituency under the previous alliance arrangement but never won it.

The BJP is also staking a claim to Balachaur, citing the sizeable Hindu Gujjar electorate. Garhshankar in Hoshiarpur is another seat where the two parties could have competing claims. It was represented by senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna before the SAD claimed it in 2012 in exchange for Ludhiana Central.

In Jalandhar Cantonment, the BJP is pushing for Ravneet Bittu as its candidate. The seat has been represented by Bittu’s grandfather, former chief minister Beant Singh, in the past.

Kartarpur also figures among the constituencies the BJP is keen to take from the SAD. Former SAD MLA Avinash Chandar, a follower of Dera Sachkhand Ballan, is eyeing the seat, which has a sizeable Ravidassia voter base.

In the Malwa belt, the saffron party is looking to secure Bathinda Urban, Barnala, Mansa, Khanna and Sahnewal, citing the presence of a large number of Hindu voters.

Bathinda Urban is considered a Badal family stronghold. However, in the 2024 LS polls, the BJP got more votes in the assembly segment than the SAD candidate and present MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal. SAD candidate Sarup Chand Singla had won this seat twice before joining the BJP.

The BJP is also claiming Khanna and Sahnewal in Ludhiana district as well. In Sahnewal, the BJP had secured over 41,000 votes, while in Khanna, the party is eyeing the seat because of the presence of the business community and the Hindu urban electorate.

The saffron party is also expected to get Patiala Urban and has sought Sanaur and Samana seats for sitting MLAs Chetan Jauramajra and Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra. Both are sitting AAP MLAs who recently joined the BJP, the leaders said.

“The seat-sharing issue will come up in talks when the joint panel of both the parties is announced. The BJP wants to play a larger role in the alliance and is keen to test its support base. There is no denying that the BJP’s vote share has improved, and it is putting in efforts to expand its base. The joint panel will ultimately take the final call on seat-sharing,” the leader said.